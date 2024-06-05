Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Rod Stewart's rarely-seen dancer daughter Renee
Renee is the daughter of Rod and his ex-wife, Rachel Hunter

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Hardly a day goes by without Rod Stewart posting photos of his beloved sons, Aiden, 13, and Alastair, 18, the two boys he shares with his wife, Penny Lancaster, but lesser-seen is his daughter from his marriage to Rachel Hunter, Renee.

Renee, who turned 32 last week, is the older sister of Rod and Rachel's 29-year-old son Liam, and while she is hugely successful and respected in her own right, it's rare that Rod shares insight into his relationship with his daughter (who happens to be one of his eight children!).

Who is Renee Stewart?

Woman smiling in a silky dress© Instagram
Renee is a dancer and model

Based in London, Renee inherited her father's dancing genes as well as her mother's good looks, working as a dancer as well as a model and a yoga and meditation teacher.

Woman dancing in a jacket © Instagram
Renee is dancer

Respected in her field, Renee hosts luxury retreats, inviting followers and fans to join her in glamorous destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos, to spend a week practicing yoga and meditation.

Renee also offers online yoga classes and one-to-one sessions featuring breathwork.

A passion for dance

Renee has been dancing since she was seven years old, studying at the London Contemporary Dance School for three years.

black and white photo of a woman in a bikini by the sea© Instagram
Renee Stewart hosts yoga retreats

With her skills, Renee works as a freelance dancer, working with brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Stella McCartney.

SEE: Rod Stewart's most heartwarming photos with his 4 lookalike sons 

Model behaviour

Renee's modelling career has seen her work for brands including Mulberry, Maje and Stella McCartney – and it's no surprise she has a gift for the career, given her mother is one of the world's best-loved supermodels.

Are Rod Stewart and his daughter close?

While Renee isn't a regular appearance on Rod's Instagram, her certainly enjoyed spending time with his youngest daughter – they even recently celebrated Renee's 32nd birthday together in Croatia.

Rod Stewart with his three daughters on holiday© Instagram
Renee with Rod, Ruby and Kimberley

The father-daughter duo also went on holiday together a few years back, with Rod's other children, including Liam, 29, Alistair, 18, Aiden, 13, Kimberly, 44, and Ruby, 36.

Three women standing in an archway in summer clothes© Instagram
Renee with her sisters Ruby and Kimberly

Renee seems to be extremely close to her siblings, often sharing photos with Ruby and Kimberly, proving she has a sweet bond with her older sisters.

Three people on a boat in the sun © Instagram
Renee Stewart is close to her siblings

Renee and Rachel Hunter

Renee is close to her mother, with Rachel paying tribute to her beautiful daughter on Instagram in honour of her birthday, writing: "Exuding grace, love and compassion always! Such beauty."

woman standing in front of brick wall in orange dress© Instagram
Renee is the daughter of Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter

The carousel of photos sees Renee wearing a bright orange silk dress by Victoria Beckham, glowing with happiness.

Watch our exclusive video below for a deep dive into Rod's bond with his eight kids...

WATCH: Inside Rod Stewart's relationship with his kids

