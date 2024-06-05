Meet Rod Stewart's rarely-seen dancer daughter Renee

Hardly a day goes by without Rod Stewart posting photos of his beloved sons, Aiden, 13, and Alastair, 18, the two boys he shares with his wife, Penny Lancaster, but lesser-seen is his daughter from his marriage to Rachel Hunter, Renee.

Renee, who turned 32 last week, is the older sister of Rod and Rachel's 29-year-old son Liam, and while she is hugely successful and respected in her own right, it's rare that Rod shares insight into his relationship with his daughter (who happens to be one of his eight children!).

Who is Renee Stewart?

Based in London, Renee inherited her father's dancing genes as well as her mother's good looks, working as a dancer as well as a model and a yoga and meditation teacher.

Respected in her field, Renee hosts luxury retreats, inviting followers and fans to join her in glamorous destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos, to spend a week practicing yoga and meditation.

Renee also offers online yoga classes and one-to-one sessions featuring breathwork.

A passion for dance

Renee has been dancing since she was seven years old, studying at the London Contemporary Dance School for three years.

With her skills, Renee works as a freelance dancer, working with brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Stella McCartney.

Model behaviour

Renee's modelling career has seen her work for brands including Mulberry, Maje and Stella McCartney – and it's no surprise she has a gift for the career, given her mother is one of the world's best-loved supermodels.

Are Rod Stewart and his daughter close?

While Renee isn't a regular appearance on Rod's Instagram, her certainly enjoyed spending time with his youngest daughter – they even recently celebrated Renee's 32nd birthday together in Croatia.

The father-daughter duo also went on holiday together a few years back, with Rod's other children, including Liam, 29, Alistair, 18, Aiden, 13, Kimberly, 44, and Ruby, 36.

Renee seems to be extremely close to her siblings, often sharing photos with Ruby and Kimberly, proving she has a sweet bond with her older sisters.

Renee and Rachel Hunter

Renee is close to her mother, with Rachel paying tribute to her beautiful daughter on Instagram in honour of her birthday, writing: "Exuding grace, love and compassion always! Such beauty."

The carousel of photos sees Renee wearing a bright orange silk dress by Victoria Beckham, glowing with happiness.

