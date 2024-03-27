Rod Stewart, 79, twins with lookalike son Aidan, 12 - and their spiky hair is identical

Sir Rod Stewart was spotted on a rare family outing with three of his sons on Tuesday and the resemblance to his youngest Aidan, 12, whom he shares with his wife Penny Lancaster, is uncanny.

The 'Maggie May' singer, 79, was spotted at an ice rink to watch his son Liam, 29, play as part of Milton Keynes Lightning and to celebrate his victory at the end of the match.

Rod's Loose Women star wife, 53, shared her husband's rare heartwarming snap where the singer was seen posing with their model son Alistair, 18, alongside Aidan and Liam at the side of the rink.

"Proud as a Father could possibly be," Rod captioned the post which had fans double-taking as Aidan's shaggy blonde hair was identical to his father's.

The doting dad looked dapper in a black longline coat and leather gloves, while his doppelganger sons went more casual with Alistair donning a leather bomber and flat cap and Aidan sporting a grey zip-up hoodie.

In another shot, shared by Liam's wife Nicole Artukovich, the victorious hockey player is seen with his famous dad, brothers and his step-mum who beamed with pride in a fitted denim jacket. Liam's wife Nicole looked made up, holding their adorable son Louie, who was born in December.

Liam and Nicole got engaged last July, announcing the news on Instagram with a touching photo of the happy couple smiling at each other that was captioned "Forever [ring emoji]".

Though Liam opts to stay largely away from the limelight, enjoying a quiet life with Nicole and Louie, he has previously shared sweet family photos with his 20,000 followers.

In February last year, Liam shared a rare snap that included his sister Renee, 31, who is Rod's daughter from his previous marriage to model Rachel Hunter. He also included Renee in his birthday tribute to Rod in 2022 where the Stewart trio seemed to enjoy a lavish meal.

Liam and Alistair were also snapped on a special occasion in their finest dress. Rod went for his go-to more is more approach to dressing, donning a fur-adorned double-breasted coat with statement buttons and a striped tie.

The ice hockey player was the picture of a doting big brother when he was spotted with Alistair and Aidan at Japanese restaurant, Benihana.

The sweetest snap of all has to be the one Liam shared from his childhood where he was seen as a young boy enjoying an ice cream with his father who was wearing a baggy white shirt and baseball cap.

Fans are used to seeing Rod with his youngest sons whom he shares with Penny. The family of four posed for a gorgeous photo when they celebrated Hogmanay, or New Year's in Scotland, the boys donning their finest kilts while Penny wowed in a black sequinned dress and red fur jacket.