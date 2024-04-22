Rod Stewart is a father to eight children, whom he shares with ex-partners Susannah Boffey, Alana Stewart, Rachel Hunter, Kelly Emberg and his current wife Penny Lancaster.

The Sailing singer, 79, welcomed his first child in 1963 and his youngest arrived in 2011, and it's often said that his sons in particular bear a striking resemblance to their famous dad.

Rod Stewart and Penny's relationship with their kids

Rod's eldest son, Sean, 43, works as a record producer and starred in Sons of Hollywood, which followed the lives of Sean and Randy Spelling, the son of Aaron Spelling. Rod welcomed Sean with his ex-partner Alana before they parted ways in 1980.

Liam, 29, is one of two children, whom Rod fathered with the model Rachel Hunter.

A talented an ice hockey player for Milton Keynes Lightning, his Instagram page is full of photos of his sporting highlights, as well as his wife Nicole Artukovich and their 11-month-old son Louie.

© Instagram Liam is a professional ice hockey player

Rod also shares two sons with his now-wife Penny Lancaster, who is known for being a panelist on Loose Women and for her role as a Special Constable in the Met Police.

Alastair, 18, is the double of his father, and like his tall mother, has also entered the world of modelling.

Rod Stewart and his son Alastair

Aiden, 13, is Rod's youngest son, often spotted alongside his Maggie May star dad watching his beloved Celtic play football. Aiden also plays football for the Young Hoops Under-12s team.

© Instagram Aiden is Rod's youngest child

In a recent interview with Haute Living, the singer opened up about his "lenient" parenting style with his brood.

"I don't think I'm as strict with my kids as my mum and dad — especially my dad — were," he told the publication. "I'm very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that's all done now. I'm very proud of them all."

© Instagram Rod with Liam, Alastair and Aiden

Speaking about his children during an appearance on Lorraine in 2016, Rod proudly remarked: "I've got eight children and I think I'm appreciating it more now in old age than I ever did before. I really cherish those moments... I've got a hockey player, I've got a musician, I've got a ballet dancer, a jazz dancer – they are all pursuing wonderful careers in the arts. Extremely proud of them."