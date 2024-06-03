Rod Stewart surrounded by lookalike sons and gorgeous dancer daughter for special reason

This weekend was full of joy for Rod Stewart and his family, with two big reasons to celebrate.

Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster reunited with Rod's ex-wife, Rachel Hunter to celebrate the wedding of Rod and Rachel's 29-year-old son, Liam Stewart, with the whole extended family jetting to Croatia for the big day.

They had double reason to party, as the weekend also saw the 32nd birthday of Rod and Rachel's daughter, Rennee Stewart.

The clan looked to be having a fabulous time, with Rod sharing a photo of himself posing with his four sons, Sean, 43, Liam, 29, Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13.

© Instagram Rod Stewart with his four sons

As you'd expect from sons of Rod, all four of the boys looked stylish in the photo, with Sean, Alastair and Aiden donning suits for the occasion, while Liam went for a lowkey look in t-shirt and white jeans.

Rod's daughter, Renee, 32, also looked sensational for the double celebration, with the dancer and meditation teacher opting to wear a silky mustard green dress. Rod shared a photo of the two of them, writing: "So glad to have been able to celebrate my daughter's birthday with all the family."

© Instagram Rod Stewart with his daughter Rennee

The blended family made the most of their visit to Croatia, with Rod and Penny's son Alastair sharing photos of a boat trip they took in Dubrovnik, which saw Alastair leap from a cliff top, plunging into the clear blue Croatian waters.

Wedding attire

The whole family looked sensational for the special weekend. Penny wore a striking thigh-split strappy dress in a flattering lilac shade, complete with a dramatic bow. Rod's pale purple suit coordinated beautifully with his wife's gown, while his sons all opted for bright blue suits.

© Instagram Penny looked incredible

Rachel Hunter went for a silky dress, choosing a bold teal shade with a fashion-forward halter neckline which looked gorgeous alongside her daughter's mustard gown.

© Instagram Rachel Hunter and her daughter, Rennee

Rod's embarrassing behaviour

While the family undoubtedly had a fabulous weekend, Rod's youngest son, Aiden, was left red-faced after his famous father dropped his trousers while ordering a drink at the bar.

© Instagram Rod mortified his youngest son with his antics

The cheeky musician captioned the photo, which saw him with his trews round the ankles, "How to embarrass your youngest at the hotel bar after a long weekend of activities."

SEE: Rod Stewart's most heartwar​ming photos with his 4 lookalike sons

Aiden looked on, mortified – though we're sure he's used to his rockstar dad's antics!