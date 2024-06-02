Rod Stewart celebrates son Liam's wedding with heartfelt message: 'I'm immensely proud'

Rod Stewart has penned a heartfelt message to his son, Liam, following his wedding to long-time love, Nicole Artukovich. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Maggie May singer shared a photo from the couple's idyllic nuptials in Croatia, noting how "proud" he was of Liam.

"I'm immensely proud to have witnessed the beautiful wedding ceremony of my son Liam to his bride Nicole," began Rod, 79. "What a wonderful union of The Stewart's and The Artukovich's. May they continue to find joy, love and laughter for as long as they may live and produce many more babies to join their little 1-year-old boy, Louie. @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich."

Pictured alongside his family, Rod and his wife, Penny Lancaster, coordinated in pale lilac outfits for the ceremony, with the singer rocking a two-piece suit while Penny sported a satin midi dress.

As for the bride and groom, Liam was photographed in an ivory suit, while his beautiful bride Nicole debuted a lace off-the-shoulder gown with a fitted bodice.

Just a day before, Penny, 53, had posted her own tribute to her stepson and his new wife, writing: "Their love is on fire, their light shines so bright. I captured this moment that doesn't need words. Congratulations you love birds, I'm honoured to have been a part of your beautiful celebrations. @nicoleartukovich @discostew94."

Hockey player Liam, 29, and Nicole tied the knot at St. Ignatius Church in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Friday – which served as a filming location in Game of Thrones.

© Instagram Liam Stewart and Nicole Artukovich tied the knot at St. Ignatius Church in Dubrovnik, Croatia

Joined by both of their families, Liam's father, Rod, and mother – model Rachel Hunter – were by his side, as were several of Liam's siblings, including sisters Sarah, Kimberly, Ruby, and Renee and brothers Sean, Alastair and Aiden.

Prior to their wedding, Liam and Nicole had confirmed their engagement on social media in July 2023. Pictured cuddling, Nicole flashed her diamond ring in a photo captioned: "Forever."

Their engagement came less than two months after they welcomed their first child together – a son named Louie, on May 12. "Welcome lad, you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23," Liam announced on Instagram.

Recommended video You may also like Rod and Penny Lancaster celebrate Liam Stewart's big win

Louie is legendary singer Rod's third grandchild, having welcomed his granddaughter Delilah in 2011, and grandson, Otis, at the start of May 2023.