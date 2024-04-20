Rod Stewart poses with lookalike sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13, as they mark incredible news

Rod Stewart's youngest children Alastair and Aiden are both keen followers of Celtic F.C. just like their father, and the unit celebrated an incredible game on Saturday.

The trio were spotted in the crowd as their beloved football team took on Aberdeen in the semi-finals for the Scottish Cup. It will have been a tense time for the family as the match ultimately went to penalties, with Celtic eventually triumphing 6-5. Their team will either face intense rival Rangers or Hearts at next week's final.

Rod was immaculately styled for the game, wearing a sleek grey suit, while Alastair rocked the same design just in black topped off with a flat cap. Aiden, meanwhile, looked sweet in a white jumper and light blue trousers and was seen snapping photos during the game.

All three were seen getting incredibly excited as Celtic clinched the win, with the family roaring with happiness in several photos and young Aiden calling out. Other photos saw Rod and Alastair looking concerned as Aberdeen scored their goals.

© Ian MacNicol The trio were thrilled with the result

Rod and his sons have been in attendance at the games over the past few weeks, and last week, Rod and Aiden's bond was on full display as the doting father-of-eight wrapped his arm around his youngest.

Rod's youngest son Aiden also plays football for the Young Hoops Under-12s team. However, the family had a terrible fright last year when the youngster collapsed and went "blue and unconscious".

© Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock Rod and Alastair looked concerned during the match

Aiden was rushed to hospital with a suspected heart attack, thankfully there was nothing wrong with his heart and it was revealed that the youngster had suffered a panic attack. "The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad," Rod said in an interview.

Football isn't the only sport that the family are obsessed with and last month the pair watched the final of the NIHL ice hockey cup, where Rod's son Liam's team emerged as the victors. Taking to Instagram, Liam's wife Nicole shared several photos and videos taken on the night, alongside the caption: "Congratulations to our #1 guy. We love you!"

© Craig Williamson - SNS Group Alastair and Aiden grabbed some photos

Apart from Alastair, Aiden and Liam, Rod is a father to five other children from previous relationships. Speaking about them during an appearance on Lorraine in 2016, Rod proudly remarked: "I've got eight children and I think I'm appreciating it more now in old age than I ever did before.

"I really cherish those moments... I've got a hockey player, I've got a musician, I've got a ballet dancer, a jazz dancer – they are all pursuing wonderful careers in the arts. Extremely proud of them."