Princess Eugenie's adorable son dresses as Spider-Man for fun family outing

Princess Eugenie shared an adorable set of photos to mark her husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday on Friday and how the Princess had added to the collection with the sweetest video including her oldest son August.

Three-year-old August was seen flying down the road on his scooter dressed as Spider-Man as his father, 38, ran along next to him. The family of three seemed to be enjoying a day out in Kensington as they ran down the side of Hyde Park.

The photos she shared to mark Jack's birthday included a heartwarming snap of August playing on the beach with his dad, and one where Eugenie and Jack are dressed in their finest for the the inaugural gala for the Anti-Slavery Collective last November.

A third showed the happy couple in a joyous snap with their hands in the air on a sunny day. "Happy Happy Birthday my love. Always making joy wherever you are," the royal penned.

It has become an annual tradition that Sarah Ferguson's daughter shares personal unseen photos of her family to mark her husband's birthday.

Last year she took to Instagram to reveal four photos including a mountain-side selfie, a holiday snap in a boat, and a selfie by a river of an evening.

The sweetest of all was a moment captured where the King's niece is walking with little August on her shoulders while her husband puts his arm around her as they take a stroll in the park.

The pair have since welcomed their youngest son - Ernest. The Princess announced the birth of their son via an Instagram photo where the sweet newborn was laid swaddled in a Moses basket.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs," Eugenie wrote. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald."

She added: "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Princess Eugenie, 34, her husband, and their two boys live at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. She briefly lived at Frogmore Cottage, the previous residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before moving back into Ivy Cottage ahead of the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly still considered it their UK base.

Before her marriage to the marketing executive, Princess Eugenie lived with her sister Princess Beatrice in a four-bedroom apartment at St James' Palace.

The happy couple were last spotted in public together at the Cheltenham Festival in March alongside Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall.