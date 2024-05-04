Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie's son dresses as Spider-Man for fun family outing
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Princess Eugenie's adorable son dresses as Spider-Man for fun family outing

Princess Beatrice's sister is a mum of two boys - August and Ernest

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie shared an adorable set of photos to mark her husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday on Friday and how the Princess had added to the collection with the sweetest video including her oldest son August.

Three-year-old August was seen flying down the road on his scooter dressed as Spider-Man as his father, 38, ran along next to him. The family of three seemed to be enjoying a day out in Kensington as they ran down the side of Hyde Park. 

Princess Eugenie's son on scooter with Jack Brooksbank dressed as Spider-Man© Instagram
Princess Eugenie shared a video where her son was dressed as Spider-Man

The photos she shared to mark Jack's birthday included a heartwarming snap of August playing on the beach with his dad, and one where Eugenie and Jack are dressed in their finest for the the inaugural gala for the Anti-Slavery Collective last November. 

Princess Eugenie wished husband Jack a happy birthday on Instagram© Instagram
Princess Eugenie wished husband Jack a happy birthday on Instagram

A third showed the happy couple in a joyous snap with their hands in the air on a sunny day. "Happy Happy Birthday my love. Always making joy wherever you are," the royal penned. 

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank posing in front of a sun setting© Instagram
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank posing in front of a sun setting

It has become an annual tradition that Sarah Ferguson's daughter shares personal unseen photos of her family to mark her husband's birthday. 

Last year she took to Instagram to reveal four photos including a mountain-side selfie, a holiday snap in a boat, and a selfie by a river of an evening. 

The mother-of-two shared a fun photo of Jack with their eldest child August© Instagram
The mother-of-two shared a fun photo of Jack with their eldest child August

The sweetest of all was a moment captured where the King's niece is walking with little August on her shoulders while her husband puts his arm around her as they take a stroll in the park. 

August on Princess Eugenie's shoulders and Jack Brooksbank© Instagram
Eugenie shared this snap of her family to celebrate Jack's birthday last year

The pair have since welcomed their youngest son - Ernest. The Princess announced the birth of their son via an Instagram photo where the sweet newborn was laid swaddled in a Moses basket. 

Princess Eugenie new baby Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank© Instagram
Princess Eugenie gave birth to baby son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs," Eugenie wrote. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald."

She added: "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Princess Eugenie son August meeting baby brother Ernest© Instagram
Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

Princess Eugenie, 34, her husband, and their two boys live at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. She briefly lived at Frogmore Cottage, the previous residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before moving back into Ivy Cottage ahead of the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly still considered it their UK base.

A photo of Kensington Palace against a blue sky© Getty
Eugenie lives on the grounds of Kensington Palace

Before her marriage to the marketing executive, Princess Eugenie lived with her sister Princess Beatrice in a four-bedroom apartment at St James' Palace.

Princess Eugenie wears a white coat and hat to Cheltenham Festival © Getty
Princess Eugenie's attended Cheltenham Festival with her husband

DISCOVER: Princess Eugenie just customised her £1600 designer dress for a very important reason 

The happy couple were last spotted in public together at the Cheltenham Festival in March alongside Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall.

