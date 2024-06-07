Mason Disick's family rally around him as he begins new chapter

Mason Disick is having a big year, with many milestones that are being ticked off. This week, the 14-year-old has been supported by his family following an exciting new chapter in his life — graduating from middle school!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram this week to share footage inside her son's graduation party, complete with buckaroo broncos and a food truck.

Scott Disick, meanwhile, confirmed that their son had graduated by sharing a sweet tribute message to Mason on Instagram, alongside a picture of the pair and one of Mason's school friends at Nobu.

VIDEO: Inside Mason Disick's graduation party

"Congratulations 2 my best friend in the world for graduating middle school and now on to high school! Let's go mart!!" he wrote in the caption.

Mason is growing up fast and recently opened his own Instagram account, which is followed by over 700k users since he opened it in May. He follows his parents, his aunts Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, uncle Rob Kardashian and grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Scott Disick shared a photo with son Mason and his friend to mark the teenager's graduation from middle school

He isn't following anyone else, including his stepdad, Travis Barker. The teenager has given an insight into his personality and style with the few photos he has posted, which have also included pictures of his younger siblings, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine.

© Instagram Mason is growing up fast

Both Scott and Kourtney have liked all of Mason's photos, and both of them have commented on his pictures too. Kourtney left a sentimental message on her son's first ever post, writing: "My first baby," with a teary eyed emoji. Scott, meanwhile, remarked on a picture of Mason and Reign, writing: "Kids" along with a love heart emoji.

Mason is close to both his parents and Kourtney and Scott live close by so that they can easily co-parent their three children. Scott is still considered very much part of the Kardashian family and is a regular on their hit reality show, The Kardashians.

© Instagram The 14-year-old opened a public Instagram account in May

Most recently, the dad-of-three gave an insight into his relationship with his firstborn, Mason, while chatting to Kris. "He's great, he's really unbelievable,' he said during the season five premiere of the show. "We're closer than ever."

He went on to tell Kris that Mason was looking forward to turning 16, as his grandmother had promised him a car. Kourtney and Scott previously opened up about co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website in 2020.

© Denise Truscello Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share Mason and his siblings Penelope and Reign

Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

In an episode of The Kardashians in 2022, Scott gave a fresh insight into co-parenting with his former partner, following her marriage to Travis Barker.

© Getty Images Kourtney went on to marry Travis Barker

In a confessional, Scott admitted: "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend. Now we're really just more of co-parenters. I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life." He then went on to acknowledge that Kourtney was "in a real thing," with regards to her relationship with Travis.