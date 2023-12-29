Kourtney Kardashian's son bears striking resemblance to major celebrity in new photo - fans are stunned

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian's son bears striking resemblance to major celebrity in new photo
The reality TV star recently gave birth to her fourth child

Kourtney Kardashian
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a magical festive season with her husband, Travis Barker, and their beautiful blended family. 

On Thursday, the mom-of-four posted a series of a photos from their most recent snowy adventure and included one of her son Reign sledging with his famous mom. 

While there were numerous other snapshots - mostly of her cozying up to Travis for their "Mom and Dad’s night out" - fans honed in on the nine-year-old's appearance.

Kourtney's Instagram post was inundated with comments marveling at the same thing. They couldn't get over how much Reign looks like Justin Bieber, 29. 

"Reign looks a lot like Justin Bieber," wrote one who added shocked face emojis. Another said: "Wait, her son looks just like Justin Bieber," and there were many more mirroring the statements. 

Kourtney Kardashian sledging with son Reign© Instagram
Kourtney's fans said her son looks like Justin Bieber

Kourtney, 44, shares Reign with her ex, Scott Disick, and they are also parents to Mason, 14, and Penelope, 11.

Kourtney and Justin were once rumored to have dated back in 2016, but neither confirmed a romance.

She is now married to Travis Scott and gave birth to their son, Rocky, in November. 

Justin Bieber in 2009 wearing hat© Getty Images
Justin Bieber in 2009

Kourtney adores being a mother and recently gave a glimpse into her post partum wellness routine with photos of her on a treadmill.

"Doing the most important job in the world… being a mommy," she captioned the image. "Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing food." 

She continued: "Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside with my stroller", adding an important message at the end: "Be kind to yourself".

The couple finally shared photos of their baby with the world during the holidays and the images were adorable. 

kourtney kardashian travis barker first photo son rocky© Instagram
Travis and Kourtney shared a photo of their son Rocky but shielded his face

In one, Travis craddled his newborn and gave him a kiss, while another showed Rocky's tiny feet. Kourtney also posted an image of her breastfeeding her baby.

They concealed his face in all of the photos but fans flooded them with kind words and congratulatory messages. 

According to The Blast - who obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate - Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. 

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian© Denise Truscello
Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick

Travis explained the inspiration behind his son's unique name during a conversation with his daughter, Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series in July.

At the time Travis he said: "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

