Scott Disick praised for parenting as he shares new home video featuring daughter Penelope dancing

Scott Disick is a doting dad, and his fans have enjoyed seeing a rare glimpse of his home life in a new video posted over the weekend.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a sweet video featuring his daughter Penelope, 11, and several friends, including cousin North West, running down the stairs while playing Sophie Ellis Bexter's song, Murder on the Dance Floor.

In the video, which can be viewed below, Penelope is seen leading the group, who are following her while shining their phone torches on her.

As she reaches the bottom of the stairs, she breaks out in dance. In the caption, Scott simply wrote: "Huge Saturday night for me and the girls."

Scott's fans were quick to comment, praising his fun parenting style. "You seem such a fun dad," one wrote, while another remarked: "Scott seems the most normal parent, love it." A third added: "Now Scott is an absolute true father, love it!"

Other fans were worried that the children had watched Saltburn, as they appeared to be recreating a scene from the movie. However, as recreating the scene is a current trend on TikTok, it's highly unlikely they have.

Khloe Kardashian also enjoyed watching her nieces steal the show in the video, adding to the comments section a slew of red love heart emojis.

Scott shares Penelope, along with sons Mason, 14, and Reign, nine, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney is also mom to newborn son Rocky Thirteen, who she welcomed with husband Travis Barker in November.

Recently, Lucy Shrimpton, Parenting Expert at The Baby Show and founder of The Sleep Nanny, gave her analysis on the star's parenting style, and in particular, what she's adopting when it comes to parenting baby Rocky.

"Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is a devoted mum, evidently wanting to give her children the very best start in life. She adopts a 'gentle' and 'loving' approach," she explained to HELLO!.

"While her sister confesses that she is the stricter of the two, tending to get more ‘frazzled’, Kourtney tends to take things in her stride, particularly since having therapy. She is a mindful parent, aware of the time and effort she puts into becoming the best parent she can be, attempting to be present as much as possible.

"She’s said that she is more 'lenient' with her children allowing them to skip school if they’ve had a 'hard day', showing that she really listens to her children when they need a break, especially during difficult times.

"Now, with her youngest, Rocky 13, she has chosen to use the attachment style with a strong emphasis on emotional responsiveness and physical touch, creating secure emotional bonds that will allow her children to flourish in the future."

