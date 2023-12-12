Mason Disick looks exactly like a mini Scott Disick for ultra-rare public appearance

Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's oldest child with her ex-partner Scott Disick, has made a rare public appearance. The 13-year-old was seen posing alongside members of the famous family in a recent post shared by his aunt Kim Kardashian with her 364 million Instagram followers - and he looked so much like his father.

The teenager was spotted in front of an incredible woodland backdrop featuring a stunning cabin with not only his aunt Kim, but father, sister Penelope, 11, and Kim's three children from her marriage to rapper Kanye West - North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

© Instagram Mason posed with his dad Scott, aunt Kim and his cousins

Fans noticed how grown-up Mason looked in an oversized graphic black tee and khaki cut-offs whilst his cousins posed in various black ensembles.

Kim's followers delighted in seeing the photo captioned "Everything" featuring a rarely-seen Mason. The 13-year-old was once featured on almost every episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. These days Kourtney's oldest child keeps out of the spotlight and leaves time in front of the camera to his cousins.

© Instagram Kim posted a photo with her daughters

"Is that Mason??? Sheesh he looks so mature now! He looks his paw paw," commented one fan, shocked to see Mason after so long. "Mason got so big aww looking just like Rob," commented another, referencing Kourtney's younger brother Rob, 36.

© Instagram Mason is Kourtney's oldest

Mason has followed in his uncle's footsteps as Rob Kardashian has also opted to stay out of the limelight, allowing his adorable daughter Dream to be looked after by doting aunt Khloe Kardashian, 39, when on the show.

Khloe Kardashian with Rob's daughter Dream

Kourtney's family life has gained more attention than normal of late as she welcomed her fourth child, first with her Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker, Rocky Thirteen, in November. Alongside Mason and Penelope, Kourt also has an eight-year-old son called Reign.

The mother-of-four has some divisive parenting techniques which have become a topic of conversation among fans. Kourtney took to Instagram recently to show fans that she was taking pills made from her placenta, listing several supposed health benefits. Dr Sarah Jenkins exclusively told HELLO! warned against women taking placenta pills despite the rave reviews they have received from A-listers including Alicia Silverstone and Chrissy Teigen.

© Instagram Kourtney has shared her choice to take placenta pills

The doctor said: "We have no evidence to say this practice of placenta pills is safe or effective, it has not been studied in comparison with anything else, e.g. a placebo or a multivitamin. The process of making the placenta pills is completely unregulated."

Kourtney has also previously spoken about her choice to use an attachment parenting style where parents and the infants maintain a strong level of closeness – both in terms of emotional responsiveness and physical touch. Sitting down with Vogue, the Poosh creator said: "That’s what I did for my last two kids, we didn’t leave the house for the first 40 days."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian with children Penelope and Reign

Experts have said this parenting style leads to overdependent children or stressed parents who feel they have to meet every single want of their child.

The Lemme brand owner has kept a low profile since giving birth but recently offered fans an insight into an extravagant dinner party she held at her $7.5 million family mansion this weekend. The dining room hosting "eight tweens" was transformed into a winter wonderland and the table was adorned with Christmas tree napkins and regal taper candles.