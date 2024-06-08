Jessica Alba was an emotional wreck on Friday as she paid tribute to her eldest daughter Honor on her 16th birthday.

The 43-year-old shared a touching message to her firstborn alongside a carousel of photos that spanned Honor's life, including images of her following her birth. Check out the video below.

WATCH: Jessica Alba's daughter Honor turns 16

"My sweet 16-year-old Honor. I'm crying writing this – it's the most tender feeling in the world being your mom," Jessica began.

"Your sweet but wise disposition from day one - only allowing those who you trust closest to you - is inspiring.

"Those who will treat challenges between you with softness, can be silly and most importantly who are authentic to their core."

She continued: "You sniff out fake people like no other. You are effortless in standing in your truth, you are considerate and kind and you care deeply about everyone around you.

© Instagram Honor turned 16 on June 7

"You have developed this incredible ability to help others without getting sucked into drama you are the shoulder that so many count on.

"I along with daddy have grown tremendously alongside you as you have this beautiful quiet, healing energy that elevates us all."

Jessica added: "I'm so so proud of you for choosing what feels right vs what's cool - for consistently choosing your mental wellness above all else and for unapologetically pursuing your dreams.

© Instagram Jessica and Honor are the image of each other

"You are a powerhouse of a human and you are only 16! We are all so blessed my baby and I feel tremendously grateful for our relationship - for our bond."

She concluded: "You chose me to be your mama baby girl - it has been the greatest gift my angel. I love you more than words could ever express. You are growing up way too fast for me but I couldn't be more proud."

Alongside Honor, Jessica and her husband Cash Warren are also parents to daughter Haven, 12, and son Hayes, seven.

© Instagram Jessica and Cash with their three children

In May, Jessica and Warren celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary and she paid tribute to her husband on Instagram.

"16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren," she wrote alongside photos of them together over the years.

"I'm proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family."

© Instagram Jessica and Cash have been married 16 years

She added: "Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

The couple met on the set of the 2005 film Fantastic Four. Cash was an assistant director while Jessica starred as Sue Storm.

© Instagram Jessica and Cash have welcomed three kids during their marriage

They married at a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2008 while Jessica was nearing her due date with Honor.

Throughout the years, Jessica and Cash have never shied away from expressing their affection and appreciation for each other publicly.

© Getty Images Jessica and Cash have been together for 20 years

This past Valentine's Day, Jessica shared a loving tribute to Cash, highlighting his role as an exceptional partner and father.

"Happy Valentine's Day, mi amor @cash_warren. I couldn't be more grateful to have you as a partner in this lifetime - & our kiddos won the lottery with you as their dad. Te amo, today and every day," she wrote.