Jessica Alba puts sensational physique on display in tiny pink bikini

Jessica Alba turned 43 last month – but she's still celebrating her birthday weeks later.

The Sin City star was recently whisked away to Mexico to enjoy a sunny beach vacation with her close friends, and judging by her photos, she had an unforgettable time.

Jessica shared several posts on Instagram documenting her luxury trip, including one of her soaking up the sun on a boat while decked out in a tiny pink bikini.

The actress looked relaxed and happy as she posed with a friend on the deck, stretching her arms while playfully pouting for the camera.

Jessica's vibrant two-piece showed off her incredible figure, and she emphasized her tiny waist by wrapping a colorful sarong above her hips.

Another image showed her makeup-free as she was candidly captured smiling, highlighting her flawless complexion beneath a pair of oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram Jessica looked gorgeous in her pink bikini

Other highlights from the trip featured Jessica and her friends enjoying a dip in a pool with "Happy Birthday Jessica" written out in big black letters across the floor, and a sweet slumber party with everyone wearing matching silk pajamas.

Captioning the carousel of images, she penned: "The best birthday trip a girl could ask for.

© Instagram Jessica's complexion looked flawless without makeup

"To be on this journey of life with a circle of women who can let go of the ideas of who we should be and be vulnerable and open to growth is beyond magical to witness and to be part of One of the best gifts in life is a tribe of woman that elevate one another - so thank you to my #soulsisters, I love you!"

She added: "And thank you @rwmayakoba for making every single moment absolutely perfect - this trip was a dream and I can’t wait to come back and make more memories."

Jessica's tranquil break comes weeks after she announced she is stepping down as chief creative officer of The Honest Company, which she co-founded in 2011.

© Instagram Jessica and her friends went to Mexico for her 43rd birthday

Sharing a statement on Instagram in April, she wrote: "It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer.

"However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board. While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker."

© Instagram Jessica enjoyed a sleepover in matching silk pajamas

She continued: "Building Honest has been a true labor of love. From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side - this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams.

"To the entire Honest team, past and present, your unwavering commitment to our mission is the fuel that keeps us going. Everyone always says you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with - thank you for allowing me to be the best version of myself."

© Instagram Jessica co-founded The Honest Company in 2011

She added: "And of course to our Honest families, I’m forever grateful. Reading your stories and testimonials, seeing pictures of your baby showers, monthly milestones, AM/PM routines, and everything in-between - please never stop sharing these moments with us. You are the reason we exist.

"Thank you for showing me that a girl with an unconventional path in business could help lead a movement for good."