Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos' famous family rallies around him with birthday tributes: 'I'm sobbing'

Happy birthday Michael Consuelos! The oldest of the Ripa-Consuelos children officially turned 27 on Sunday, June 2, and his family members are paying tribute.

His younger sister Lola, 22, took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of her older brother capturing his exuberant personality and wrote a sweet message alongside it.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest soul in the whole wide world. You are the greatest big brother, we love you so much Mikey joe," she penned.

Mom Kelly Ripa, 53, was not far behind with her own very touching tribute to her firstborn, sharing a compilation of family home videos and photos, kicking things off with a look at the day Michael was brought home from the hospital for the first time.

His dad Mark Consuelos, 53, looked as proud as could be cradling a crying baby Michael, dressed in his hospital scrubs, and other emotional clips in the montage followed him to the present day.

Kelly wrote: "Happy 27th birthday to the founding member of our family @Michael.Consuelos! You got the ball rolling baby and we love you!" Lola also commented on the clip: "I'm sobbing."

Andy Cohen added: "I love this. Happy Birthday Mikey!" with Bruce Bozzi chiming in with: "Happy BDay Michael!!!! Love a montage!!! Especially a Consuelos one!!! Many more!" David Muir also wrote: "27! I can't believe it – Happy Birthday Michael!"

Michael is now a budding actor like his parents, and has also shown an interest in writing and filmmaking. He works as a producer with Bravo, most recently boasting the Real Housewives of New Jersey as a credit.

In her autobiographical collection of short stories, Live Wire, Kelly opened up about the painful few days she experienced when she gave birth to Michael in June 1997. Due to her needing an emergency C-section, both mother and son were kept in the hospital for five days and Michael was in the NICU.

Kelly had developed a fever, because of which her baby was kept under observation as a precautionary measure. "I had a near nervous breakdown when Michael was taken into the NICU after my C-section," she wrote, being taken into the recovery room herself and left alone.

She tried unsuccessfully to find out more about Michael's well-being and her husband's whereabouts, adding: "I was having a panic attack while feeling my hormones drop."

Eventually, upon being taken to the maternity ward on the advice of her ob-gyn, she reunited with Mark, who "contorted into a stifled cry and nearly collapsed on me." They then tried to acquire a wheelchair for Kelly to go see Michael, but that also came to no avail for several hours as she, once again, began to stress out.

It was her best friend Gretchen who then succeeded in getting them a wheelchair and painstakingly took Kelly to see Michael. "It's true, you know, that old saying about how once you're holding your baby, you forget all the pain and suffering and everything else. Because I did," Kelly added.

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host then detailed her first day back home from the hospital, with their apartment at the time filled with people celebrating the arrival of their first child, and she then thanked all the women who had supported her "out of the hormone shifting and into motherhood."