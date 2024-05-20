Jessica Alba's 16th-anniversary tribute to husband Cash Warren will melt your heart

As they marked 16 years of matrimony, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrated their wedding anniversary with heartfelt memories and cherished moments, showcasing their enduring love and deep family bonds.

On Sunday, Jessica took to Instagram to share a beautiful homage to their time together, captioning a series of snapshots that captured the essence of their relationship: "16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go. Happy Anniversary @cash_warren I’m proud of us for making it this far." Each image, curated with care, reflected the journey and joy that have defined their lives together.

From dressing in elegant black-and-white attire that mirrored their seamless unity to reliving precious moments with their children—Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6—the visuals told a story of love, laughter, and partnership.

© Instagram Jessica with husband Cash

Jessica expressed her admiration and gratitude for the life they’ve built: "There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family," she shared.

"Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

© Instagram Cash Warren with his three children he shares with Jessica

One particularly touching snapshot featured a younger Cash and Jessica in a carefree embrace, their children playing nearby, signifying the deep roots of their familial love.

Another frame captured a tender moment aboard a boat, with Cash planting a kiss on Jessica's cheek in a blissful selfie, and yet another portrayed a poignant scene of Cash with their newborn son Hayes, encapsulated by the loving gazes of Honor and Haven.

Their love story began on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, where Jessica starred as Sue Storm and Cash worked behind the scenes.

Their connection was instantaneous and profound, leading them to tie the knot in an intimate surprise ceremony just four years later, a union soon blessed with the arrival of their children.

© Instagram Jessica and Cash have been married 16 years

Throughout the years, Jessica and Cash have never shied away from expressing their affection and appreciation for each other publicly.

This past Valentine’s Day, Jessica shared a loving tribute to Cash, highlighting his role as an exceptional partner and father: "Happy Valentine’s Day, mi amor @cash_warren. I couldn’t be more grateful to have you as a partner in this lifetime - & our kiddos won the lottery with you as their dad. Te amo, today and everyday."

© Instagram Jessica and Cash with their adorable daughters

In an interview with People, Jessica reflected on the dynamics of their relationship and the importance of communication and understanding each other's needs:

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week,' " she explained. "And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.' Over-communicating, maybe that's it."

She humbly noted, "I don't think we have a secret at all. We just have to check each other."