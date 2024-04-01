Jessica Alba's daughters tower over famous mom in new family photo

Jessica Alba's nearest and dearest were getting into the holiday spirit this weekend and celebrating Easter Sunday as a family of five.

The Fantastic Four actress, who shares three children with her husband, actor Cash Warren, shared a wonderful photo with her loved ones to mark the occasion and her two daughters, looked so grown up as they were almost taller than their famous mom!

Jessica, 42, and Cash, 45, looked like proud parents as they posed for the photo. Meanwhile, their eldest,15-year-old Honor looked super tall and towered over her mom who was standing among her family.

© Instagram Jessica Alba and Cash Warren with their three children at Easter

Next was their second daughter, Haven, 12, who wasn't far off her mom's height as they shared a hug for the photo, while their youngest, six-year-old son Hayes, looked super cute in the middle.

Honor was wearing a black and white floral dress with a halter neck and let her brunette waves fall naturally. Her younger sister Haven kept things cool and casual in a black dress with a denim jacket thrown over the top.

Jessica looked like a chic mom with her brown coordinated outfit. The Honey actress wore wide-leg trousers with a bikini top and a matching brown open shirt over the top. She polished off the look with large gold earrings for a touch of sparkle.

Cash also kept things casual with a sweatshirt while their son Hayes was adorable in his smart blue trousers and check shirt.

The family of five looked overjoyed to spend the long weekend together and fans in the comments were loving how happy they looked. Others were also in awe about how grown up their three children were. "Omg where did the time go? Your kids are so big," wrote a fan. Another agreed: "Kids are so big."

Jessica and Cash with their three children

The family were likely posing in the garden of their huge Beverly Hills home which Jessica and Cash bought for $10 million back in 2017.

A year later, they welcomed Architectural Digest into their home and explained that their backyard was "the best part of the house".

The yard features a built-in pool, six loungers, and a stunning patio that allows for indoor-outdoor hosting and a place to grill in the summer.

© Getty Jessica Alba is a mom of three

Jessica told AD at the time: "We wanted a place to watch our kids play and grow up.



"I thought, I have an imagination and I know what I want. I walked in and knew within 20 minutes, even though [the previous owners’ style] wasn’t our vibe, this was exactly what we were looking for."

Jessica and Cash met in the mid-2000s on the set of Fantastic Four. By May 2008, the couple had said 'I do' at a courthouse ceremony and in June 2008, they welcomed their first child, Honor.

Haven was born a few years later in August 2011 and six years later they welcomed their son, Hayes, at the end of 2017.