Heidi Klum's rare emotional post as son Henry marks major milestone — 'You did it my beautiful boy'

Heidi's son Henry Samuel is officially a graduate! His mom couldn't be prouder, as she took to Instagram to share moments from the special day.

The 18-year-old was beaming from ear-to-ear as his name was called and the crowd chewed for him. He collected his high school diploma, shook the hands of his teachers, and threw up a peace sign as he posed for the camera.

Heidi even captured a clip of him leaving the auditorium with a big smile on his face as he celebrated the momentous occasion alongside his peers. She yelled: "Yay Henry!" and he smiled and thanked her as he went to join his cohort. She then included a clip to show herself smiling in a pale pink striped blazer and tinted sunglasses as her husband Tom Kaulitz put an arm around her.

She captioned the video: "CONGRATULATIONS HENRY", adding: "We are all sooo proud of you. You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come SHINE BRIGHT".

Heidi, Tom, Leni, Johan and Lou celebrate Henry's graduation

The supermodel didn't reveal where Henry would be going to college, but she was clearly super proud of him.

Fans below took to congratulate the graduate - and comment on just how much he looks like his father Seal.

© Instagram Heidi Klum takes her son Henry to visit colleges

"Congrats Henry, you look like your father", one fan said. Another added: "He looks like his Dad".

Back when Henry was still a baby, Heidi commented on how much people would comment on his likeness to Seal: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal.'"

© Instagram Heidi Klum hugs her teen son Henry

"And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere.' And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father.'"

But it seems that while Henry may look like his father, he's certainly inherited his mother's model height, as he is now 6 foot 3.

The family seemed to celebrate by going out to dinner, and Henry's older sister Leni Klum made an appearance at the table, alongside Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, whom Heidi also shares with ex-husband Seal.