Heidi Klum reunites with ex for incredible weekend with model daughter Leni
Heidi Klum reunites with ex for incredible weekend with model daughter Leni

The AGT host shares four children with her ex-husband, Seal

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
5 minutes ago
Heidi Klum had a blast over the Memorial Day weekend with her model daughter, Leni, in tow. 

The America's Got Talent host shared some spectacular photos of their time at the Monaco Grand Prix - and they were joined by some unexpected guests.

Heidi took to Instagram stories with an array of images showing her and Leni living their best life at the racing event. 

Included in the selection were several photos of Heidi, Leni and the 20-year-old's half brother, Nathan Falco.

And then, Nathan and Leni's biological father, Flavio Briatore, made an appearance too. 

Heidi Klum, with daughter Leni, her half brother Nathan Falco, and the siblings' biological dad Flavio Briatore and his ex, Elisabetta© Instagram
They all played happy families, with Flavio's ex, Italian model and TV personality Elisabetta Gregoraci - Nathan's mom - stopping by for the fun as well. 

There appeared to be no tension between the former Formula One boss and his exes, in fact they looked like the best of friends. 

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Singer Seal and Heidi Klum tend to Heidi's daughter, Leni, while watching Amelie Mauresmo of France play Maria Sharapova of Russia in the women's semi-final at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on September 8, 2006 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)© Matthew Stockman
Leni was adopted by Heidi's now ex Seal when she was just five years old after coming to a mutual agreement, and when quizzed about his biological daughter in 2016, Flavio famously said, "it's hard to miss a baby you never see".

But they appear to have built bridges and have a relationship now. 

seal with his four children© Getty Images
Leni, now a successful model, grew up in LA while Flavio was based in London. TMZ first reported in 2018 that Leni and Flavio had reconnected with the help of her parents.

Heidi and Flavio began dating in March 2003, but they split shortly after she announced her pregnancy in December of that year.

Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore walk on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco© Getty Images
When Heidi welcomed her firstborn Leni in May 2004, she was loved up with musician Seal. The Kiss From a Rose singer went on to officially adopt Leni when she was five years old and her name was legally changed to Helene Samuel.

Heidi and Seal went on to have children Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party© Getty Images
Speaking of the decision to let Seal and Heidi raise Leni, Flavio told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera: "The three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her, because a child needs to grow up in a family."

He also made clear that he had tried to stay in touch with Leni, despite the "unbridgeable" distance, revealing they used to speak on the phone daily.

Heidi and Leni look so alike© Instagram
"We used to speak on the phone two hours a day," he added: "But it wasn't enough. She needed to stay with her mum."

