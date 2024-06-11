Katie Holmes confesses teen daughter Suri wasn't impressed by her dance moves in unearthed interview

Katie Holmes rarely gives anything away about her private life with Suri, now 18, having been subject to press intrusion for years after daughter's arrival.

However, from what the Dawson's Creek star has said, it sounds as if the mother-daughter duo have the best relationship, and are incredibly normal too!

Katie previously confessed to her unconventional morning routine, which included dancing as a way of waking up Suri.

In 2022, the star spoke to InStyle about her private life, telling the publication: "Well, I love a dance party. I try to do one every morning to wake up my child, but she has rejected that. I just need some knee pads and a little Versace number."

While Suri wasn't so impressed with her mom's dance moves, it's safe to say the teenager has inherited Katie's talents when it comes to performing herself.

Suri has been the star of several school productions in recent years, including playing the lead role of Morticia Addams in The Addams Family, and is also an incredible singer, showcasing her singing voice in the opening credits of Katie's film, Better Together, in 2022.

Katie has raised Suri in New York City for over a decade, with the mother-daughter duo moving over to the East Coast shortly after Katie's separation from Tom Cruise in 2012.

Until then, they had split their time between NYC and Los Angeles. After moving, the Hollywood star was able to raise her daughter out of the public glare, and previously opened up about why New York City has been such a special place for both her and Suri.

She told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing.

"And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

Suri will soon be experiencing life away from New York City come September, when she relocates to Pennsylvania for college.

On Friday, it was revealed via a TikTok video that Suri would be attending Carnegie Mellon University. The private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was established in 19000 and sits in the city formerly known as the Gateway to the West.

It is thought Suri will study at the School of Design which offers a variety of subjects and is suitable for students with interests ranging from graphic designers, illustrators, animators, fashion designers, and artists, all housed under one department.