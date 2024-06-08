Suri Cruise, 18, takes inspiration from talented grandmother — who has been influential in her upbringing

Suri Cruise is getting ready to graduate from high school and is thought to be looking into studying fashion as her next step, following the news that she will be going off to the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in the fall.

The 18-year-old is incredibly creative and has grown up making things from a young age, and she's not the only one in the family either!

Katie Holmes previously revealed that her mom, Kathleen — who has designed a quilt as part of her daughter's new A.P.C. collaboration — ran her own drapery business.

Chatting to InStyle, the actress said proudly: "My mother had a very successful drapery business, but then when I was born — I was a lot of work. [laughs] So she gave it up. But my mom is an incredible quilter, and one of my sisters is an art teacher, so I grew up with that."

She went on to give an insight into Suri's own involvement in crafts, saying: "I've always wanted Suri to feel empowered [in that way] too.

Katie Holmes' mom Kathleen has got involved in her daughter's fashion collaboration with A.P.C.

"I remember asking her what kind of party she wanted for her fourth or fifth birthday, and she said a fairy party. So we went to the fabric store and picked out everything we needed for fairies. I wanted her to create things instead of having stuff done for her. That way she was always in charge."

During the pandemic, Katie revealed too that she and Suri spent a lot of time sewing together while staying by a lake.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is set to attend an arts college, Carnegie Mellon

Talking to Amazing Magazine, she said: "We were also on a lake, and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock."

A look at Katie Holmes' mom's gorgeous quilt - which is nearly sold out on A.P.C.

Suri has been pictured out and about following her 18th birthday in April, showcasing her quirky sense of style. While Katie is incredibly protective of her daughter's privacy, she previously revealed that Suri is good at anything she does.

© Instagram Katie Holmes shared her mom Kathleen's contribution to her new A.P.C. capsule collection

She told InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Katie was joined by her mom this week in New York City as they attended a special talk with A.P.C. about Katie's collaboration with the fashion brand.

© Instagram The Dawson's Creek star announced her collaboration in May

Kathleen — who lives in Ohio where Katie was raised — has been spending time in the Big Apple over the past few days, likely coinciding with Suri's graduation from high school.

The Dawson's Creek actress is having the best time with her mom around, and shared some lovely photo from their evening together with A.P.C. on Instagram after the event.

© AKGS Suri has grown up in a creative family

She captioned a group picture: "Thank you @apc_paris for a wonderful and joyful evening talking about clothing, quilts, friendship, books and more. Thank you @zacposen @briesarawelch @sloaney_77 and my mom and Judith :) photo by the talented @thekateowen."