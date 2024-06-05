All the times Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise looked like her mom's absolute double

Katie has often displayed a deep love for the arts, and seen here at age nine, it looks like Suri has the same intrigue. The pair went to see Ben Platt lead a performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.
4/6
A musical prodigy
Early on, Suri had displayed that she had a penchant for music, making an appearance at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December 2017 to perform alongside her mother. While Katie has showcased her musical talents on occasion, such as on the theater stage, Suri has sung for her mom's movies as well.
Mother and daughter here display that both have the same cheeky sensibility, playfully hamming it up during the game and for the cameras at a New York Knicks Vs Oklahoma City Thunder match in December 2017.