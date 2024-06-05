All the times Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise looked like her mom's absolute double

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise share an extremely close bond as mother and daughter, keeping their private lives out of the public eye and rarely even making appearances together.

However, over the years, the 45-year-old actress and her 18-year-old daughter have shown that they're basically the same person in many ways, from their personalities to their many talents.

Throughout the few public appearances that Suri has made, particularly as a toddler and pre-teen, the mother-daughter duo have had the cutest moments together and showcased their special relationship.

Here are some of the best moments of Suri being her mom Katie's adorable little doppelganger…

1/ 6 © Getty Images The athleticism is genetic Pictured here running alongside her mother on a Boston track field at just three years old, Suri proved that not only was she active enough to keep up with her mom, but just as much of an eye catcher.



2/ 6 © Getty Images The lookalikes At a Los Angeles Lakers game in January 2017, this shot of Suri and Katie proved just how much the two looked alike, with their brunette locks and kind faces, both contorted in laughter. MORE: Katie Holmes doubles daughter Suri as she nails city chic in white flares and beige crewneck

3/ 6 © Getty Images Broadway babies Katie has often displayed a deep love for the arts, and seen here at age nine, it looks like Suri has the same intrigue. The pair went to see Ben Platt lead a performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.



4/ 6 © Taylor Hill A musical prodigy Early on, Suri had displayed that she had a penchant for music, making an appearance at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December 2017 to perform alongside her mother. While Katie has showcased her musical talents on occasion, such as on the theater stage, Suri has sung for her mom's movies as well. MORE: Katie Holmes hits headlines with big announcement days after stepping out with rarely-seen family

5/ 6 © Getty Images Courtside Mother and daughter here display that both have the same cheeky sensibility, playfully hamming it up during the game and for the cameras at a New York Knicks Vs Oklahoma City Thunder match in December 2017.

