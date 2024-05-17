Katie Holmes once said this about 'practical' daughter Suri's personality — inside their close bond

Katie Holmes' daughter Suri is growing up fast, and in April the teenager became an official adult!

Time is certainly flying by, and the Dawson's Creek star is making the most of every moment she has with her daughter before she flies the nest to attend college later this year.

While Katie is incredibly protective of Suri, the star has previously given several insights into her personality in previous interviews, including a sweet glimpse into their mother-daughter relationship, and what kind of personality traits her daughter had, during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres back in November 2014.

At the time, Katie was visiting The Ellen Show ahead of the holidays, and opened up about Suri's Christmas list. She told Ellen that Suri was "very organized" and "practical" that her list as a result, was very specific in exactly what she wanted - including a puppy!

She said: "We are getting ready for Christmas in this house and my daughter is eight-years-old and she already has her Christmas list ready. It's written out, she's very organized."

She then joked: "I begin to panic because you cannot screw up talking to Santa. You cannot miss that up as it's then years and years of hearing about it, and then probably therapy."

Asked what was on her list, Katie said: "She's practical, but she's just very specific. Like 'I want a puppy, then I want a collar with pink sparkles on it that has the dog's name on it,". It's all very detailed."

As well as being organized and practical, in the past, Katie has also revealed that Suri is incredibly talented at singing. And fans didn't have to just take her word either, as the then 15-year-old sang in the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together in 2022, where she sang Blue Moon.

She also sang in 2021's Rare Objects. Katie also dedicated the movie to her daughter. At the very end of the credits for film, it read: "This film is dedicated to SURI."

The Dawson's Creek star spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in Alone Together and said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'." On being asked why she chose Suri for the job, she responded: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her." Not only can Suri sing, but she can act too, and has appeared in several productions.

The 18-year-old most recently performed in Head Over Heels in New York, taking on the role of Philoclea in the stage show, which was attended by her proud mom and grandparents, Martin and Kathleen.