Jerry Seinfeld's son, 18, causes a commotion with graduation photo alongside rarely-seen siblings and parents

It was a proud day for Jerry Seinfeld's family on Tuesday when they celebrated the high school graduation of his son, Shepherd.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian's wife, Jessica, shared a snapshot of the big day with the couple and their other children, Sascha, 23, and Julian, 21, flanking the 18-year-old.

While the group beamed for the camera, eagle-eyed fans noticed something in Shepherd's hand which sparked a conversation between Jessica's social media followers.

The teen had a lit cigar in his hand and while many said they "loved" the celebratory smoke, there were many who clapped back about the tradition.

They remarked that it was "unhealthy" and weren't happy to see a teen with a cigar in hand.

© Instagram Jerry Seinfeld celebrates his son's high school graduation with his wife Jessica and their other children

Jessica's other photos and caption sparked an overwhelmingly positive response however as she revealed they'd gifted Shepherd a flip phone as a graduation gift.

Jessica wrote: "Our youngest son Shepherd graduated from high school yesterday. As I posted earlier in my stories, we gave him a flip phone for graduation in hopes he will turn in his smartphone."

© Instagram Shepherd is their last child to graduate high school

She continued: "Many of you have asked if this is his first phone - I wish! If I knew then what I know now, I would’ve waited until age 14 to give him a smartphone (he got handed down an old one at age 12, for the bus ride to school in the Bronx).

"In the last two slides is a phone my friend Lisa just told me about @thelightphone. Very curious about this -does anyone have one?"

© Getty Images Jerry and Jessica have been married since 1999

Jessica was inundated with messages from people saying they hoped to bring back the smart phone and congratulating Shepherd on his milestone.

The Light Phone also got a big thumbs up from many of Jessica's fans who urged her to buy one.

Jerry adores parenthood

Jerry, 70, addressed fatherhood in a recent interview with Graham Bensinger when he was asked how having children changed his life.

He said: “Kids are the greatest show on earth. You just want to watch them live. The kids are very entertaining."

That being said, he also promoted what he called the "three poison P's of Parenting," and confessed he believes parents should be careful not to give their kids too much "pleasure," too much "praise" or to try to solve all of their "problems."