Emma Heming marks bittersweet end of an era for daughter with Bruce Willis in sentimental video

The beginning of summer brought about a bittersweet end of an era for Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis.

With the school season coming to close, the Make Time Wellness co-founder has walked her daughter Mabel, 12, to elementary school one last time before she officially becomes a middle schooler in the fall.

Mabel is the doting mom's eldest daughter with the Die Hard actor, who she married in 2009, and with whom she also shares daughter Evelynn Penn, who just turned ten. He is also a dad to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with Demi Moore, his wife from 1987 to 2000.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's daughter Mabel marks end of an era

As school closed its doors for the summer, Emma, 45, took to Instagram to commemorate her and Mabel's last ever walk together to elementary school.

She shared a video to her Instagram Stories Tuesday morning of her and Mabel holding hands on their walk, set to "Just Like Heaven" from The Cure, and wrote: "Walking Mabel to her last day of elementary school," along with the hashtag "big feelings."

Just last month, the soon-to-be middle schooler was supported not only by her mom but also her little sister, three older sisters, and her grandmother as she performed for her sixth grade play.

© Instagram Mabel turned 12 in April

Emma also took to her Instagram Stories at the time to share two heartwarming photos from the family's night out, one of them sitting inside the theater and another outside, both of which featured her mom Zorina, her stepdaughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, Evelyn, plus even Rumer's baby daughter Louetta, who just turned one.

"Fam's here for Mabel's 6th grade play!" Emma wrote, adding: "We were overflowing with pride for Mabel and the whole 6th grade class! What a show, what a night!!" along with the hashtag "proud family."

© Instagram Mabel had her family supporting her during her sixth grade play recently

Emma — who has become a steadfast advocate for those battling with frontotemporal dementia, as Bruce is, and is committed to speaking out about the realities of the condition — recently opened up about her decision to speak publicly about her husband's battle, and how her daughters influenced it.

© Getty Bruce and Emma have been married since 2009

Speaking with Susan Dickinson, CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration while attending the AFTD 2024 Education Conference, she said: "I never wanted our daughters to think that this was some kind of family secret that we have to keep," adding: "I felt like it was very important for us to come out and say what it was."

© Instagram The Willis family

She continued: "I wanted them to see us go out and raise awareness, and on a global scale, because that's the kind of reach that their father has. And I know that he would want us to do that, so that was very important."

Emma was later also asked what changed for her and her family once the diagnosis had been made public, and she quickly admitted: "I could breathe," further sharing: "I could really exhale, and sort of just feel this weight sort of lift from my shoulders. Everything changed for the better once we were able to disclose his diagnosis. I was able to seek the support that I so desperately needed, for my husband, for our whole family."