Michael J. Fox's wife Tracy Pollan and kids share heartwarming and playful tributes on 63rd birthday

Michael J. Fox turned 63 on Sunday, June 9, and his family members are sharing in the joy with sweet (and hilarious) birthday tributes.

His wife Tracy Pollan, also 63, was one of the first to share a sweet social media post marking the big day, commenting on the state of his changing hairstyles.

"Happy birthday Mike!" she penned. "Cannot wait to celebrate all summer long! Noting here that you are just as handsome when photographed by our dear friend @markseliger as you are when rocking #bobbybradyhair. I love you."

The actor wrote back: "I'm so lucky in love!" and was inundated with birthday messages from other friends like Deborah Roberts, Ali Wentworth, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Grey, Katie Couric, Hannah Waddingham, and more.

Three of their four children, daughters Aquinnah, Schuyler, and Esmé, all liked the post as well, although they maintain private social media followings. Their son Sam shared his own tribute to his dad.

Sam posted a hilarious photo of Michael shaking hands with a towering Blake Griffin after they met at one of the Michael J. Fox Foundation's events, and played on the height difference by quipping: "Happy birthday Pops!! You might not be the tallest guy in the world, but you're still my favorite. Love you."

Michael and Tracy, who met while starring together in Family Ties and have been married for over three decades, share their 29-year-old twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, Esmé is the youngest at 22, and Sam is the oldest, turning 35 just a couple weeks ago.

For his big day, his parents shared loving tributes as well. Michael took to social media with a photo of Sam blowing out the candles on his chocolate cake, covered in icing flowers, and the resemblance between father and son was truly striking.

© Instagram Tracy shared an adorable photo with Michael for his birthday

The Back to the Future star wrote: "Sam, what a trip it's been. From the boy who had questions about everything to the man who has so many answers and still more questions."

"I love you. Oh yeah, thanks for all the laughs. You are my best friend and only son. Happy birthday!" he concluded.

© Instagram Sam added a more hilarious take on a birthday tribute to his dad

Tracy took to Instagram as well with a pair of photos, one a throwback of a young Sam displaying his more playful side, and the other with his mom at the beach. "Happy birthday to my absolute favorite partner in crime! I love you so much — Have the best birthday."

While Michael and Tracy's daughters keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, Sam is more public, having worked with his dad as a producer on several occasions, most recently his award-winning documentary film Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

© Instagram Sam celebrated his own 35th birthday with family on May 30

The four will often step out to support their parents at major events, however, last making an appearance at the 2023 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala hosted by the Michael J. Fox Foundation in NYC.