George Stephanopoulos and Jerry Seinfeld take their children on family vacation of a lifetime

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth ensured that their family reunion with their daughters was one to remember - and they certainly didn't do anything by halves!

The Good Morning America anchor and Go Ask Ali podcast star treated their grown-up daughters Harper, 18, and Elliott, 21, to a trip of a lifetime in Tokyo, Japan, over the festive period, and have since shared a number of photos from their travels on social media.

The family were joined by their good friends, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica, as well as their children Julian and Sascha.

Ali took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots, simply accompanied by the caption "Lost in translation," which featured photos including a group shot of the family and their friends sitting on the floor against a floral backdrop inside art collective teamLab, and another of George and Ali with their oldest daughter Elliott, posing in front of a light display.

Ali and George have been waiting for the day their daughters would return home, having become empty nesters back in August when their youngest left home to attend college in Nashville.

Ali, 58, had shared a photo of herself with George, who held a bottle of champagne that was ready to be popped, just ahead of their family reunion.

"Getting ready for our college girls to come home for the holidays. Need to squeeze and kiss them!" the mom-of-two penned.

George, meanwhile, had revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that the family of four were taking a little vacation together to celebrate their homecoming. "It's gonna be great!" he gushed.

"We're going to actually take a little vacation, but we'll be home for a week first."

When Harper moved to Nashville in the fall, George opened up about the transition during a back to school segment on Good Morning America.

"It's a huge adventure for Harper. She's never lived in Nashville before and the campus was amazing," he said, before adding: "Ali and I met and got married within nine months, and had a baby nine months later, so we've never known a house without kids really."

The parents' advice for their youngest was to "go with the flow. Be engaged. Be curious." Ali, meanwhile, posted a number of photos of herself and George walking away from Harper's dorm on the college campus, hand in hand.

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!" she penned. "I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

