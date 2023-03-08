Inside Jerry Seinfeld's ultra-impressive homes: See his huge kitchen, cozy living room and home office The Seinfeld star reportedly owns homes in East Hampton and Manhattan

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica have been married since 1999, and during that time have created several gorgeous homes for themselves and their three children, Sasha, 22, Julian, 20 and Shepherd, 17.

The Seinfeld star and his wife reportedly own homes in East Hampton and Manhattan, plus they are thought to have sold their $14 million Colorado ski retreat last year, after buying it in 2007.

Parting ways with their mountainside property has given the couple more time to spend at their east coast homes, with both Jerry and Jessica sharing glimpses into their impressive homes on Instagram.

Jerry Seinfeld's kitchen

Jessica is a big foodie, regularly sharing peeks into the huge kitchen at their $32 million Manhattan home, complete with floor-to-ceiling cream cabinets and a gigantic black kitchen island, perfect for preparing extravagant family meals.

Jerry Seinfeld's dining room

The Seinfeld's dining room looks equally lavish with multiple dining tables to choose from and antique-style chairs in the background.

Inside Jerry Seinfeld's hallway

Jessica also recently gave fans a glimpse of their foyer, with a snap of Jerry heading off to an event. The TV star posed at the top of a flight of stairs, revealing high-shine cabinets and a minimalist design.

The minimalist décor doesn't stretch to Jerry and Jessica's living room. When Jerry shared a photo of himself watching baseball on the TV, the shelves are lined with enough books to fill a library, plus endless frame family photos and eclectically patterned cushions.

Jerry Seinfeld's living room

The luxury vibe of their home extends to their pet cat, who has his own little bed complete with a fluffy throw to keep him cozy.

Jerry Seinfeld's pet cat

While the couple keeps their own bedroom private, if their feline has such a fancy bed, we can only imagine what the Seinfeld's have treated themselves to in the boudoir!

One area of their home fans have been privy to is Jerry's home office, with the star holding video interviews there during lockdown.

Jerry Seinfeld's home office

Jerry's home office has big windows for natural light, and a Spiderman poster on the wall for a touch of fun in a serious space.

The TV icon also conducted a video call from another space in his home, complete with his vast record collection on show.

The star sat atop an office chair, with a mahogany desk in the background, suggesting he can choose from multiple offices when working from the comfort of his home.

