Jennifer Garner issues rare emotional message as family embark on new chapter

Jennifer Garner is incredibly private when it comes to her personal life but this week, the Hollywood star gave a rare insight into her family's strong bond.

The 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram on Thursday as she marked an emotional end of an era involving her three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The doting mom shared a letter from the heart, that she had written to Samuel's teachers, following his departure from middle school.

As Samuel is the youngest child, no more children will be attending the school, which also looked after Violet and Fin during their young years.

Clearly emotional about the transition, Jennifer wrote: "Dearest Teachers. Thank you for caring about my children with me, for tying their shoes and holding their hands.

Jennifer Garner wrote a letter to her children's teachers as son Samuel became the last of her kids to leave middle school

"Thank you for disciplining my kids when they've needed it and for offering more hugs than some children receive in a lifetime. Thank you for all of the hard work that goes into having high expectations, for buckling down and teaching them the discomfort and joy of tolerating frustration towards a greater good.

"Thank you for choosing to study and become educators and for doing your jobs with your whole heart. I'm sure that the demands and frustrations of the classroom can obfuscate the mission behind your place in it, but what's more noble than teaching children - not a lot, as far as I can tell.

The Hollywood star wrote from the heart

"Thank you for being a safe haven for my family, the world is a lot for anyone and so many children struggle with real loss and hardship that it feels selfish to want more for kids who have so much. But I wanted my three to have a safe space where they could focus on the business of being little, and where education and character were prioritized.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a doting mom

"What I didn't know to want: teachers who were willing to dress up on theme for Halloween, to wait with baited breath for Zero the Hero, to choose the perfect book/ science project/ Spanish song, to travel with forty kids, to play hockey at lunch, to spend months working towards an art fair or performance or the incredible feat of filling in a globe with its countries and capitals.

"Thank you for a beautiful thirteen years. I cannot imagine our family landing anywhere better. With deep respect and endless gratitude, Jen."

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Ben's mom Chris ahead of Samuel's graduation party

In the caption, Jennifer then wrote: "A little gratitude for our wonderful family elementary school at the end of 13 years together applies to all educators: thank you for doing what you do. And congratulations to all the mamas out there with kids moving from one phase to the next."

To mark the end of an era, Jennifer and Ben held a graduation party for Samuel earlier this week, which was also attended by Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Emme and Max.

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer and Ben Affleck co-parent their three children

The former couple will be marking another emotional change come September too, when oldest daughter Violet moves away to attend college.