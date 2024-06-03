Jennifer Garner makes rare comment about her 3 children in new home video following daughter Violet's graduation party

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom to three children, who are all growing up quickly!

The 13 Going on 30 star is incredibly close to her family, and since the passing of her father, William, in March, she's been ensuring her mom, Patricia, is nearby.

Patricia has been staying with Jennifer and her three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, in Los Angeles of late, and most recently appeared in a sweet home video alongside her famous daughter, which was posted on Instagram on Sunday.

As well as giving a sweet glimpse into their bond in a fresh Pretend Cooking Show episode - a fan favorite with Jennifer's followers online - the star also revealed a sweet fact about her three children.

In the caption, the Alias star revealed that Violet, Fin and Samuel are big fans of their grandmother's corn recipe, which has sweetly been named "Grandmom Corn".

Jennifer Garner's children love their grandmother's recipe

She wrote: "My sisters and I grew up on this corn, it tastes like summer. I make mine without sugar and it seems to go down just fine, although of course my kids prefer when it is made by the queen herself. We love Grandmom. Leftovers are great in tomorrow’s salsa!"

The footage was uploaded just days after Jennifer and ex-husband Ben Affleck's oldest daughter Violet's graduation party, which was also attended by Ben's wife Jennifer Lopez, and her twins Emme and Max, 15.

© Getty Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet recently graduated

The graduation party will no doubt have been bittersweet for Jennifer in particular, who was recently pictured crying at Violet's graduation ceremony at her school.

She wrote in the caption: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate." Not only is the star preparing for her firstborn to fly the nest, but she's also grieving the death of her beloved father, who she was incredibly close to.

© Instagram Jennifer was teary-eyed watching Violet graduate

Jennifer announced the death of her father in an emotional Instagram post in April. She shared a number of photos of her dad, who was 85 when he died, from over the years, along with a heartfelt tribute.

It read: "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away – valid question.)

© Instagram The Hollywood star's dad sadly passed away in March

"While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

She wrote about finding "gratitude" in the life that he'd lived, the people he'd touched, and the legacy he'd left behind. "Today is for gratitude." "We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she continued.

"For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."

© Instagram Jennifer's parents Patricia and William

The Daredevil star added a message of thanks for the hospital that had cared for her father in his final days, saying: "We extend our gratitude to the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope."

"Your care extended Dad's life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots – surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and – most of all – next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom."

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer with her sisters and parents when she received her Hollywood star in 2018

She concluded with: "There is so much to say about my dad – my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us – but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."