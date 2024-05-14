Matt Damon's beautiful wife Luciana Barroso stuns in figure-hugging dress at IF premiere

Matt Damon was joined by his gorgeous wife Luciana Barroso at the New York City premiere of his new movie IF on Monday.

The long-time couple put on a stylish display as they posed for photos outside the SVA Theater, with Luciana looking particularly stunning in a strapless white dress.

The 47-year-old displayed her incredible physique in the figure-hugging, knee-length dress, adding white platform heels to elongate her toned legs.

She accessorized with gold jewelry and wore her dark hair down in a sleek style with a slight wave at the ends.

Matt, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit with a matching T-shirt and leather shoes.

The Martian star met his Argentinian wife in 2003 in Miami while he was filming Stuck on You and she was working in a bar.

© Getty Images Luciana looked gorgeous in her strapless white dress

Recalling their first encounter in a 2018 Vogue interview, Luciana shared: "Matt's story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I'm like, 'Yeah, it was a nightclub — there were lights everywhere!'

"He had started getting recognized and asked for pictures and autographs, and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff," she explained.

"So he came and hid behind the bar… [wanting to] just hang out back there and have a drink. He says, 'Oh, I saw you and I really wanted to talk to you.'"

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Matt and Luciana both looked great

Luciana put Matt to work behind the bar, telling him: "'You know, if you're going to be back here, you can't just be standing there!'"

She added: "He had trained as a bartender for a film years before, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him. So it turned into a really fun night and then 15 years later here we are!"

Describing their instant connection, Luciana said: "We definitely had a connection right away, it was so easy to talk to each other, we were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends."

© Getty Matt and Luciana met in 2003

However, being a single mom at the time, she turned him down, but that just made Matt fall for her more.

"I was like, 'I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere'… and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter," she recalled.

"He said, 'I love that you're a mom and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't."

© Getty Images Matt and Luciana are parents to four daughters

She added: "When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that's just the person that you have a connection with, all the other stuff — the movie-star part — wasn't really a factor. It was just Matt, to me he's just Matt."

They tied the knot in September 2005 and have since welcomed daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13. He is also the stepfather of Luciana's daughter from a previous marriage, 25-year-old Alexia Barroso.