Matt Damon's former employee makes surprising revelation about him and wife Luciana Barroso's early days of parenting daughters

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are the proud parents of four – the couple, who have been married since 2005, share daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13. He is also the stepfather of Luciana's daughter from a previous marriage, 25-year-old Alexia Barroso.

And it looks like the Oscar-winning actor, 53, has more unconventional ways of supporting his wife as a parent, as revealed by one of his former employees.

On the podcast SHE MD, celebrity baby nurse Nanny Connie spoke about working with celebrity clients like Matt and Luciana, 47, and revealed how the actor would give his wife company back when she was breastfeeding.

"Matt used to sit in the room with me and upstairs, Lucy would be breastfeeding or getting ready to breastfeed Gia. And it would be like that was the hub," she explained, revealing that both mom and dad would each get beer to pass the time.

"Matt would have Negra Model and Lucy would have her beer," Nanny Connie shared. "But everybody was happy because the dark beer brought in the milk and it was comfort. And then Dad was happy because he got to have a beer."

She recalled one of the more hilarious moments: "And [he] would call me, 'Nan, is it beer time?' And I was going, 'Yes son, it is.' So we'd camp out and this is when we were just in the very beginning."

© Getty Images The couple's former nanny revealed how they'd support one another while Luciana was breastfeeding

Matt and Luciana's daughters remain out of the spotlight, although they've made occasional appearances with their dad at Oppenheimer red carpet events more recently.

The parents raise their daughters in Brooklyn, and they happen to live in the same building as close friends and Matt's Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, plus their two daughters Hazel and Violet.

© Getty Images "Matt would have Negra Model and Lucy would have her beer."

In a 2011 interview with Parade, he described becoming a father to Alexia when he married Luciana, adopting her when she was just four years old and quickly developing a close bond.

"I jumped into the deep end with Lucy," he recalled. "I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad…The only way I can describe it – it sounds stupid, but – at the end of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you know how his heart grows, like, five times its size? Everything is full; it's just full all the time."

© Getty Images The actor and his bartender wife are parents of four

The Good Will Hunting star even has tattoos of the names of his four daughters on his arm, right next to one that reads "Lucy" for his wife, telling Access Hollywood that it came about on a whim.

"I got a tattoo seven years ago. On a whim, my wife said, 'We're going to get tattoos today,' so I got a tattoo of her name," he explained. "And it always felt alone on my arm, and I've always wanted to put the kids on there."

© Getty Images They even happen to live in the same building as Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

"So now, I got the kids on there, and now I've got to figure out a way to pull it all together."

