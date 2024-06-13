Matthew McConaughey marks son Levi's 'independence' with bittersweet milestone moment

While many parents might fear the moment their kids are old enough to drive, Matthew McConaughey is eager that moment has come for his son Levi.

The Fool's Gold actor's son is a month away from ringing in his milestone 16th birthday, and his dad is making sure he's ready to hit the road, by teaching him how to drive of course.

In honor of the upcoming special milestone, and Father's Day on June 16, the father-son duo have fittingly partnered with Lincoln, and are taking fans along on their poignant driving lessons.

In a video shared on both Matthew and Levi's Instagram plus by Lincoln, the Oscar-winning actor is seen in the driver's seat, telling his son: "Alright Levi, you know what time it is? It's about time for you to have your independence."

He then recalled: "My favorite day of my life was when I got my driver's license," and reflected: "It meant freedom, it meant independence."

"Now it's your time, you ready?" he asked his son, adding: "Time to get behind the wheel," before the two undid their seatbelts and made their way to switch seats.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the tender moment, with one writing: "You're such a great dad," as others followed suit with: "Enjoy the ride!" and: "This is the bee's knees… so much love here!" as well as: "Totally agree, Matthew! Love for the world to see how fathers share wisdom with their children," plus another fan fittingly added: "Alright, alright, alright. Time to drive the streets of Austin," referring to Matthew's signature catchphrase from 1993's Dazed and Confused.

In addition to Levi, Matthew is also a doting dad to daughter Vida, 13, and son Livingston, ten, who he shares with his wife Camila Alves.

© Getty Levi will be 16 in July

The couple have been married since 2012 — they started dating in 2006 — and are now based in Austin, Texas, which is around three hours away from Matthew's native Uvalde.

© Instagram The McConaughey-Alves kids

Last year, shortly after Levi debuted his first Instagram account, he paid tribute to his dad in honor of his 54th birthday, sharing a slew of family photos, including throwbacks with his dad, group shots with his grandmother Mary Kathlene McCabe, and another heartwarming family snap of all of them holding hands at the kitchen table.

© Getty Camila and Matthew recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary

In his heartfelt birthday message, he wrote: "People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father."

He went on: "The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination," concluding with: "The journey's just getting started," adding: "Happy birthday Papai."