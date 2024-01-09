Matt Damon's secret romantic gesture to wife Luciana in his Golden Globes look that you probably missed

Matt Damon had his wife Luciana Barroso Damon by his side at the Golden Globes on Sunday in more ways than one.

The Oscar winner had two movies to celebrate during the star-studded show, which kicked off awards season. Air, which he produced and starred in alongside longtime best friend and director Ben Affleck, and which earned him a best actor nomination, plus Oppenheimer, which won several awards throughout the night.

For the event, the actor opted for a standard black tux, though he added a sweet romantic gesture to his wife by way of his cufflinks.

Matt accessorized his sharp, custom Giorgio Armani tux with David Yurman's Streamline Cushion Cufflinks in sterling silver, which were engraved with none other than his wife's initials, "LD."

He perfectly coordinated with his wife, who looked stunning in a black Versace gown with a fitted bodice and high thigh slit, and was later even spotted wearing Matt's jacket over her shoulders.

Matt and Luciana started dating 20 years ago, after meeting at a Miami bar in 2003 where Luciana was working as a bartender, and Matt was filming in the city.

© Getty Matt looked just as dapper as his wife looked glamorous

The two tied the knot in 2005, and share daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12, plus Alexia, 24, Luciana's daughter from a previous relationship.

During the event, the pair were photographed posing at their table next to Ben and wife Jennifer Lopez, who while on the red carpet expressed her pride over both her husband and his best friend's respective nominations.

© Getty Luciana was later seen sporting her hubby's jacket

"I'm so proud of [Ben]," she told Variety, before adding: "I love the movie [Air] and I do think it was one of the best movies of the year, so I'm happy for him and Matt who are both nominated."

Though Ben and Matt have been collaborating on movies together for decades, Air was the first film they produced as part of their new production company Artists Equity.

© Getty Matt and Ben celebrated their respective nominations with their wives by their side

Their second film is already in the works, starring none other than JLo herself. Last year while promoting Air, Ben shared with CBS News: "We're just getting rolling on working again with Amazon, to do the story of a wrestler named Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a National Championship for Arizona State."

Though he initially played coy about his wife's potential participation, he eventually revealed: "Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie," and even cheekily admitted: "Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is."

