Matt Damon and wife Luciana are proud parents as they attend daughter Isabella's graduation in Brooklyn

Matt Damon was the epitome of a proud dad as he attended his 18-year-old daughter Isabella's high school graduation in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday afternoon.

The Oscar winner, 53, was seen sharing heartwarming moments and laughter with his family and friends, celebrating this significant milestone.

For the special day, Matt donned a charcoal grey polo shirt paired with sleek slacks, white sneakers, and aviator sunglasses that highlighted his blue eyes.

His wife, Luciana Barroso, 47, stood by his side, radiating elegance. Their second eldest child, Gia, 14, also made a stylish appearance in a white floral maxi dress, showcasing her support for her older sister.

Matt Damon's Blended Family

Isabella, who has often been described by her father as 'one of the funniest people' he's ever met, seemed to inherit Matt's humor and charm.

“She's really cool,” he shared with E! News in 2021. The actor humorously noted that Isabella tends to watch his films only if the reviews are less than favorable. “If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass... She's looking for ammunition all the time,” he joked.

© Backgrid Matt Damon and his wife Luciana arrive at their daughter's graduation

The Damon-Barroso family is a tight-knit unit. Isabella is the eldest child of Matt and Luciana, who also share daughters Gia and 13-year-old Stella.

Additionally, Luciana has a 24-year-old daughter, Alexia Barroso, from her previous marriage to Arbello Barroso.

© Getty Images Alexia Damon, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon and Stella Damon attend the "Oppenheimer" premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex

In a delightful recount, Matt shared how he once gifted Isabella the ultimate Christmas present. During an interview with Tara Hitchcock in 2021, he revealed, “Last Christmas, my wife and I gave my 15-year-old a life-size cardboard cutout of Harry Styles. Harry Styles did a little video and said 'Hello' to her, and she lost her mind. I think that was the best we've done so far. I don't know how we'll top it.”

He did manage to outdo himself by taking Isabella and her younger sisters to a Harry Styles concert. Matt was in awe watching Isabella sing along, knowing “every word to every song.”

© Getty Images Luciana looked gorgeous in her strapless white dress

Reflecting on the experience, he told People, “It was great. Yeah, it was great. They love him. And that album dropped, or at least I became aware of it, during the first lockdown. So we had that on repeat.”

Isabella’s birth in 2006 marked a turning point in Matt’s life, shifting his priorities. “I really used to have no life outside movies. I'd work all day, go to the gym, and go to sleep,” he told the UK's Sunday Express. “Now I have a place to be, so I come home after work.”

© Getty Matt Damon and Luciana Damon are a stunning couple

The love story of Matt and Luciana began in April 2003 when they met while he was filming Stuck On You in Miami, and she was working in a bar. Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement in September 2005, followed by a private civil ceremony at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau nearly three months later.

The couple has been inseparable ever since, often gracing events with their united presence, including the 2024 Met Gala last month.

At the glamorous event, Matt humorously confessed it took him 'about five minutes' to get ready, as he quipped to People while departing from the Mark Hotel, “We've been in the room all day. It's a production.”