Prince William breaks with tradition on Father's Day to share special memory with King Charles

The Prince of Wales has shared a heartwarming throwback photo of himself playing football with his father King Charles to mark Father's Day.

While Prince William, 41, typically shares a snapshot of himself (usually taken by Princess Kate) posing with his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this year, the royal opted to mark the occasion on his social media channels with an archival tribute to his father.

The image, taken on 12 June 1984, shows a young William laughing as he sweetly kicked a colourful ball. The royal could be seen dressed in a striped T-shirt and pale blue dungarees.

In his caption, he wrote: "Happy Father's Day, Pa," before signing off with a 'W'.

© Getty Images William paid a touching tribute to his father

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Aww William looks so cute", while a second chimed in: "Happy Father's Day to both you and your Pa, W! You are both a credit to your children and the nation".

Prince William's touching tribute comes after the royal attended the monarch's birthday parade in London alongside his wife Princess Kate and their three children.

The impressive display of pageantry at Horse Guards Parade saw over 1,400 officers and soldiers form the parade, together with two hundred horses. Meanwhile, over four hundred musicians from ten bands and Corps of Drums marched and played in unison.

© Getty Images Princess Kate, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte travel along The Mall after Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade

Following the ceremony, the Wales' gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the spectacular flypast from the Royal Air Force.

Princess Kate's appearance marked her first official public appearance since Christmas Day. Since February, Kate, 42, has remained out of the public eye amid treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

© Getty Images Princess Kate waves during Trooping the Colour

Ahead of her appearance, the Princess shared a personal update about her progress. In a letter released on Friday, she wrote: "I'm looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow's events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day."

© Getty Images Kate and William were joined on the balcony by their three children

Her attendance at Trooping the Colour should not be interpreted as a return to work or her resuming a full schedule of public engagements.

It's expected that her future appearances will be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on how she is feeling nearer the time.