Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pen touching Father's Day message to Prince William in major first

The Prince of Wales looked very much like the doting father in a new family photo which was released to mark Father's Day on Sunday.

In a candid new picture, shared by Kensington Palace hours after Trooping the Colour, Prince William was seen posing alongside his three children; Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

The sweet portrait, taken in Norfolk last month by Princess Kate, shows Prince William and his children admiring the Norfolk coastline with their arms wrapped around each other. William could be seen wearing khaki shorts and a navy jumper, while George, Charlotte and Louis looked sweet wearing matching blue tops.

Alongside the photo, a message from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis read: "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day G, C & L."

It marked the first time a message from the royal trio has been shared on Prince William and Princess Kate's social media channels.

The image comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children joined the rest of the senior royals at Trooping the Colour earlier in the day on Saturday.

© Getty Images George, Charlotte and Louis made an appearance on the royal balcony

It's set to be a special few weeks for Prince William, who turns 42 on 21 June. His birthday also coincides with his in-laws Michael and Carole Middleton's 44th wedding anniversary.

On the day before, the dad-of-three will attend England's second Euro 2024 match as they face Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on 20 June.

© Getty Images William is President of the FA

However, it has also been an unsettling time for the Wales family of late, with Princess Kate receiving preventative chemotherapy.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales has been keeping a low profile in recent months

Kate, 42, has stepped back from her royal duties as she continues with her treatment following a cancer diagnosis. The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January, and she later revealed during an emotional video message in March that post-operative tests showed that cancer had been present.

Her husband Prince William has been determined to make his family a priority, now more than ever, and is fitting in royal visits and engagements around the school day.