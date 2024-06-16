Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pen touching Father's Day message to Prince William in major first
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis pen touching Father's Day message to Prince William in major first

The photo comes shortly after their appearance at Trooping the Colour

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
7 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales looked very much like the doting father in a new family photo which was released to mark Father's Day on Sunday. 

In a candid new picture, shared by Kensington Palace hours after Trooping the Colour, Prince William was seen posing alongside his three children; Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis

View post on Instagram
 

The sweet portrait, taken in Norfolk last month by Princess Kate, shows Prince William and his children admiring the Norfolk coastline with their arms wrapped around each other. William could be seen wearing khaki shorts and a navy jumper, while George, Charlotte and Louis looked sweet wearing matching blue tops. 

Alongside the photo, a message from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis read: "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day G, C & L." 

It marked the first time a message from the royal trio has been shared on Prince William and Princess Kate's social media channels.

The image comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children joined the rest of the senior royals at Trooping the Colour earlier in the day on Saturday.

Prince William with Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte© Getty Images
George, Charlotte and Louis made an appearance on the royal balcony

It's set to be a special few weeks for Prince William, who turns 42 on 21 June. His birthday also coincides with his in-laws Michael and Carole Middleton's 44th wedding anniversary.

On the day before, the dad-of-three will attend England's second Euro 2024 match as they face Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on 20 June.

Prince William clapping during Euro 2020 semi-final© Getty Images
William is President of the FA

However, it has also been an unsettling time for the Wales family of late, with Princess Kate receiving preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales has been keeping a low profile in recent months© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales has been keeping a low profile in recent months

Kate, 42, has stepped back from her royal duties as she continues with her treatment following a cancer diagnosis. The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January, and she later revealed during an emotional video message in March that post-operative tests showed that cancer had been present.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Prince William reveals funny advice from Prince Louis during school run

Her husband Prince William has been determined to make his family a priority, now more than ever, and is fitting in royal visits and engagements around the school day.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more