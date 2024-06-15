Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s best Trooping the Colour moments - see photos
Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's best Trooping the Colour moments - see photos

Princess Kate joined her children in the carriage at the parade

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Prince Louis once again stole the show when he appeared at Trooping the Colour alongside his elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal children joined their father the Prince of Wales, their mother the Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla for the historic day, which marked Charles' second Trooping event as monarch and his first since his cancer diagnosis.

WATCH: Prince Louis yawns during Trooping the Colour

Take a look through all the pictures of the Wales children charming the crowds this year…

Prince Louis yawning in front of Princess Kate© BBC
Prince Louis couldn't hold back his yawn

Prince Louis attempted to stifle a yawn as he watched the military parade alongside his mother and siblings.

Prince Louis plays with curtain cord© BBC
Prince Louis showed his playful side

The young royal was seen playing with the cord of a blind as he interacted with his mother in a candid moment.

Prince Louis attends Trooping the Colour© James Whatling
Prince Louis was seen up close

The Prince was seen up close taking in all the action.

Prince Louis full length© Shutterstock
Prince Louis wore shorts at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis was seen wearing traditional shorts with a pair of knee-high shorts and smart black shoes.

Princess Kate, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte attend Trooping the Colour 2024© Getty
Princess Kate, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte attend Trooping the Colour 2024

The young royals are used to greeting crowds after making appearances with their parents at Christmas, last year's coronation and Trooping the Colour 2023.

Prince Louis in car© Getty
Prince Louis arrives for Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace

Although Prince George has joined his father Prince William at the football this year, this is the first time the children have publically come together for an official appearance since their Christmas outing. 

Little Louis, who turned six in April, was seen saluting as he waved at crowds to celebrate the Trooping the Colour parade. His elder siblings looked on in amusement.

Prince Louis looks on© Getty
Prince Louis looks on during Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis looked his father's double in an adorable navy suit as he peered out the carriage window.

The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade© Getty
The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade

The young Prince twinned with his older brother in a navy jacket while Charlotte wore a navy dress with white piping and a sweet hair bow.

George, ten, and Charlotte, nine, were spotted smiling at crowds who lined the streets as they made their way to the Buckingham Palace balcony, while Louis was very well-behaved sitting between his brother and sister.

Kate attends Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte© Getty
Kate attends Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The event drew in huge crowds and will see the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a display of pomp and military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales wave during Trooping the Colour 2024 © Getty
Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales wave during Trooping the Colour 2024

 Prince George and Princess Charlotte waved enthusiastically at crowds of well-wishers.

King Charles and Queen Camilla© Getty
King Charles and Queen Camilla travel along The Mall

The King, who is being treated for cancer, will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback this year. Last year, the King became the first reigning monarch to ride on horseback at Trooping the Colour since Queen Elizabeth's horse Burmese carried her during the 1986 ceremony.

Police on horse in front of Buckingham Palace© Getty
Fans began gathering down The Mall in the early hours

Trooping the Colour tends to fall on the third Saturday of June and marks the monarch's official birthday – the King's actual birthday on 14 November.

Members of the public ahead of Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace © Getty
Crowds gathering down The Mall

Historically, official celebrations to mark a sovereign's birthday have often been held in the summer months due to the weather, allowing royal watchers to properly celebrate the occasion.

Princess Anne on horseback© Getty
Princess Anne during Trooping the Colour on horseback

Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

