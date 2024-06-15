Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s best Trooping the Colour moments - see photos

Prince Louis once again stole the show when he appeared at Trooping the Colour alongside his elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The royal children joined their father the Prince of Wales, their mother the Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla for the historic day, which marked Charles' second Trooping event as monarch and his first since his cancer diagnosis.
Take a look through all the pictures of the Wales children charming the crowds this year…
Prince Louis attempted to stifle a yawn as he watched the military parade alongside his mother and siblings.
The young royal was seen playing with the cord of a blind as he interacted with his mother in a candid moment.
The Prince was seen up close taking in all the action.
Prince Louis was seen wearing traditional shorts with a pair of knee-high shorts and smart black shoes.
The young royals are used to greeting crowds after making appearances with their parents at Christmas, last year's coronation and Trooping the Colour 2023.
Although Prince George has joined his father Prince William at the football this year, this is the first time the children have publically come together for an official appearance since their Christmas outing.
Little Louis, who turned six in April, was seen saluting as he waved at crowds to celebrate the Trooping the Colour parade. His elder siblings looked on in amusement.
Prince Louis looked his father's double in an adorable navy suit as he peered out the carriage window.
The young Prince twinned with his older brother in a navy jacket while Charlotte wore a navy dress with white piping and a sweet hair bow.
George, ten, and Charlotte, nine, were spotted smiling at crowds who lined the streets as they made their way to the Buckingham Palace balcony, while Louis was very well-behaved sitting between his brother and sister.
The event drew in huge crowds and will see the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a display of pomp and military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte waved enthusiastically at crowds of well-wishers.
The King, who is being treated for cancer, will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback this year. Last year, the King became the first reigning monarch to ride on horseback at Trooping the Colour since Queen Elizabeth's horse Burmese carried her during the 1986 ceremony.
Trooping the Colour tends to fall on the third Saturday of June and marks the monarch's official birthday – the King's actual birthday on 14 November.
Historically, official celebrations to mark a sovereign's birthday have often been held in the summer months due to the weather, allowing royal watchers to properly celebrate the occasion.
Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.
