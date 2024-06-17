Hoda Kotb reunites with ex Joel Schiffman as she delivers heartwarming update with their daughters

Hoda Kotb gave a glimpse into her picture perfect family life on Sunday when she reunited with her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman, for a special reason.

Taking to Instagram, the Today star posted an image of Joel and their daughters, Hope, four and Haley, seven, snuggling on the sofa at her waterfront home.

She captioned the post: "Happy Father’s day to the best dad," and was immediately inundated with messages commending them for their successful co-parenting.

The pair - who adopted their children together - parted ways at the beginning of 2022, but have maintained a wonderful friendship.

Hoda announced their separation on Today with Hoda and Jenna, when she told her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayer and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple.

"So we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends.

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season."

Hoda insists she doesn't "regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here. I have two incredible children I share with him."

She continued: "It's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."

It's taken a while, but Hoda is now back on the dating scene.

"Something did happen the other day that hasn't happened in two years," she said on Today in March. "I had a date! I had a date! But you know what it was? It was just a date. It was nothing but a date."

Hoda has spoken about how her attitude towards finding the right partner has changed over the years - and for the better.

She told Jenna on-air: "When you meet someone you imagine a family, a wedding, kids, you see it. But then it's like 'stop, stop!' One of the things I used to want when I met someone was 'does he like me? I hope he likes me,' rather than 'this is who I am.'"

The NBC star continued: "You could be the juiciest orange in the bunch but some people don't like oranges... But I was so worried about fitting into his life. I would think 'this is his ideal, I can be that. I will be that.' Not, 'do I want him?'"