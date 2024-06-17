Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Hoda Kotb reunites with ex Joel Schiffman as she shares heartwarming family update with daughters
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Hoda Kotb reunites with ex Joel Schiffman as she delivers heartwarming update with their daughters

The Today host shares her children with Joel 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Hoda Kotb gave a glimpse into her picture perfect family life on Sunday when she reunited with her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman, for a special reason. 

Taking to Instagram, the Today star posted an image of Joel and their daughters, Hope, four and Haley, seven, snuggling on the sofa at her waterfront home. 

She captioned the post: "Happy Father’s day to the best dad," and was immediately inundated with messages commending them for their successful co-parenting.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Hoda Kotb's daughters shares sweet message

The pair - who adopted their children together - parted ways at the beginning of 2022, but have maintained a wonderful friendship. 

Hoda announced their separation on Today with Hoda and Jenna, when she told her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayer and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple. 

Hoda Kotb shared a photo of Joel and their daughters for Father's Day© Instagram
Hoda Kotb shared a photo of Joel and their daughters for Father's Day

"So we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends. 

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season." 

Hoda Kotb© John Nacion
Hoda is back on the dating scene

Hoda insists she doesn't "regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here. I have two incredible children I share with him."

She continued: "It's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."

Hoda co parents her daughters with ex Joel
Hoda co parents her daughters with ex Joel

It's taken a while, but Hoda is now back on the dating scene.

"Something did happen the other day that hasn't happened in two years," she said on Today in March. "I had a date! I had a date! But you know what it was? It was just a date. It was nothing but a date."

hoda kotb daughters hospital
Hoda adores being a mom

Hoda has spoken about how her attitude towards finding the right partner has changed over the years - and for the better. 

She told Jenna on-air: "When you meet someone you imagine a family, a wedding, kids, you see it. But then it's like 'stop, stop!' One of the things I used to want when I met someone was 'does he like me? I hope he likes me,' rather than 'this is who I am.'" 

Joel Schiffman and Hoda Kotb attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City© Getty
The couple split in 2022

The NBC star continued: "You could be the juiciest orange in the bunch but some people don't like oranges... But I was so worried about fitting into his life. I would think 'this is his ideal, I can be that. I will be that.' Not, 'do I want him?'" 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more