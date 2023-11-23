Michelle and Barack Obama share annual Thanksgiving photo with gorgeous daughters and poignant message

Michelle and Barack Obama have shared their annual Thanksgiving photos alongside their daughters, Malia and Sasha, with a poignant message.

The former President and First Lady both took their official social media accounts to post a family photo, both from circa 2009, shortly after Barack was first elected to office and took the opportunity to share their own message of gratitude on the holiday.

WATCH: Michelle Obama on family's disrupted plans

The 44th president's post showed him smiling as he sits on the oval office sofa with their youngest, Sasha, now 25, on his lap with their eldest, Malia, now 22, next to him while Michelle proudly looks on.

Barack wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! I hope you all take a moment to give thanks for all of life's blessings — including the brave men and women who are serving our country away from home. From the Obama family to yours, have a wonderful day."

Meanwhile former First Lady Michelle shared a more formal portrait of the family of four from a similar time, as she wrote: "This #Thanksgiving, we have a lot to be grateful for — our families, our health, and so much more.

"As we gather together today, let's also give thanks to all those who bravely serve our country far from their homes and families. Wishing you all a wonderful Thanksgiving!"

MORE: Michelle Obama's mixed feelings about daughters Malia and Sasha's new living situation

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama's daughter's very difficult childhood health diagnosis revealed

Many of Michelle and Barack's followers took the opportunity to wish the former first family a happy thanksgiving in response. As one wrote: "Happy Thanksgivings, Blessings to our first family." While another said: "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family, enjoy the day with love and peace."

Michelle, 59, has been married to Barack, 62, for over 30 years and although their two daughters are now grown up and forging successful careers for themselves, the attorney, author, and Chicago-native recently reminisced on the time they spent as family when their girls were young on special holidays.

© Getty Images U.S. President Barack Obama, daughter Malia Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha Obama sit for portrait in the Green Room of the White House

Back in October, Michelle shared how the family-of-four would spend Halloween. I've always loved Halloween—especially when my girls were younger," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Barack at a Halloween event handing out candy to kids. It was so much fun to watch them dress up in their costumes and fill up their buckets with candy."

But she also made sure to curb too much sugar in their daughter's diets. "I tried my best to keep sugar to a minimum. Our kids could eat as many fruits and vegetables as they wanted for snacks. I tried to make sure they weren't eating a lot of added sugars in their diet in general."

© Getty Barack Obama stands on stage along with his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois

Barack and Michelle's daughters were eight and ten respectively when they first moved into the White House. But Malia and Sasha have since flown the nest, attended college and are carving out successful careers for themselves. Malia made her directorial debut working on the Donald Glover-created TV drama series, Swarm.

Sasha, meanwhile, lives in Los Angeles with her older sister, and earlier this year graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied sociology.