Sharon Osbourne's ultra-private daughter Aimee shares emotional message to famous dad Ozzy

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's oldest daughter Aimeee lives a low-key life largely out of the spotlight, in contrast to the rest of her famous family.

However, the talented musician made sure to pay tribute to her beloved father, Ozzy, on Sunday as she marked Father's Day with a never-before-seen photo.

Aimee took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself as a baby, with Ozzy holding her in his arms.

In the caption, she wrote: "I hope this Father's Day brings you all the peace and love." Aimee resides in Los Angeles, and decided from a young age that she didn't want the be in the limelight, when the rest of her family took part in their famous reality show, The Osbournes.

Aimee Osbourne and her dad Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon and Ozzy are also parents to Kelly and Jack, who between them have five children. While the couple are close to all three of their children, unfortunately Kelly and Aimee haven't spoken for several years.

© Instagram Ozzy Osbourne with Kelly, Jack and Aimee as children

During an appearance on Dax Shephard's podcast Armchair Expert in April 2022, Kelly said of her sister: "We don't talk." When quizzed about why they are estranged, she added: "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Aimee made similar comments about the state of her relationship with her siblings – including brother Jack, 35 – back in 2015. "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance," Aimee, 37, told The Independent. "Do we socialize? No."

© eddie sanderson Aimee with her family before their reality show, The Osbournes

When The Osbournes began back in 2002, Amy chose not to take part, instead opting to move out of the family home aged just 16 to keep her life private, although she has since followed in her family's footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Aimee told New York's Q1043 radio program about her decision years later, explaining: "I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family.

Aimee has a close bond with her mom and dad

"For me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as."

Sharon admitted that it "broke my heart" when Aimee moved out of the family's house while the rest of them took part in the show.

Aimee as a child in the family's home

During a 2018 episode of The Talk, she said: "She [Aimee] felt that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea – it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did. It broke my heart when she moved."

The talented artist is an accomplished singer but in contrast to her father, her genre is synthensiser pop. Her debut single, Raining Gold, was released in 2015, and she has had other hits including Cocaine Style. Aimee has also dabbled in acting and appeared in MTV's adaptation of Wuthering Heights in 2003.