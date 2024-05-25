Sharon Osbourne, 71, enjoys dinner with rarely-seen lookalike daughter after 42lbs weight loss on Ozempic

Sharon Osbourne was pictured in Los Angeles with her rarely-seen daughter on Friday May 24, as the pair left Beverly Hills restaurant E. Baldi.

The 71-year old British TV personality and music manager was seen casually dressed in black cardigan and black pants, and accessorized with a baseball cap as she walked alongside her lookalike daughter, 40, who has mostly stayed out of the spotlight.

Aimee kept her look classic, wearing wide leg jeans and a white shirt paired with ballet flats.

© AKGS Sharon Osbourne enjoys dinner with her daughter Aimee at E. Baldi in Beverly Hills

The outing comes after Sharon recently opened up on her struggle to gain weight again after using Ozempic to lose 42lbs.

"I lost 42 pounds now and it's just enough," Sharon told Piers Morgan's podcast. "I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened and I'll probably put it all on again soon."

"The doctors can't figure it out," she later shared, reflecting on her situation with bewilderment. "But I think it's just because I'm getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off."

© Getty Images Sharon in 2019 at the Emmy Awards

Sharon took the drug for 11 months but stopped in November 2023, telling the Mail On Sunday that she had stopped taking the medication.

She explained that despite claims users would gain weight again after stopping the drug because "Ozempic works by suppressing hunger hormones, leaving users feeling fuller for longer," it didn't work the same way for her.

© Vinnie Zuffante Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne married in 1982

Sharon found fame in the 1980s as husband Ozzy Osbourne's manager but the family took the spotlight by storm in the early 2000s with their MTV show The Osbournes introducing the world to Ozzy and Sharon, and their youngest children Kelly and Jack.

Ozzy and Sharon will celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary in July – but their marriage has not been without heartache. Sharon has stood by the Black Sabbath frontman's side throughout his addiction battles with drugs and alcohol and his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

There was a time in 2016, however, when the couple briefly split following Ozzy's four-year affair with hairdresser, Michelle Pugh, before rekindling their romance months later.