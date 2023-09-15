Sharon Osbourne shares joyful family update - and it melts hearts

TV icon Sharon Osbourne recently gave her fans a delightful glimpse into her personal life, sharing her cherished moments with her beloved grandchildren.

On Thursday, 70-year-old Sharon radiated joy and contentment in a heartfelt Instagram post, capturing a candid moment with all five of her adorable grandkids.

The cherished snapshot features her cradling Kelly's infant son, Sidney, while also hugging Jack's youngest, 13-month-old Maple Artemis.

Playfully surrounding her were Jack's other daughters - vivacious Minnie Theodora, spirited Andy Rose, and the eldest, Pearl.

Captioning this endearing family tableau, Sharon penned: "My Cup Runneth Over," a sentiment that speaks volumes about her deep affection for her brood.

These cute youngsters are the next generation in the Osbourne legacy, stemming from Sharon's three children with rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne.

The couple's shared journey through life, art, and parenting has blessed them with Aimée, 40, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37.

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne

Recent additions to the Osbourne clan and their antics have been a recurrent theme in family conversations.

For instance, Kelly, who became a mother with Sid Wilson, a prominent figure from the band Slipknot, shared some heartwarming snippets about her son on the relaunch of The Osbournes podcast.

© Getty Sharon and Kelly Osbourne share similar looks

With palpable elation, Kelly gushed: "I had a baby and his name is Sid. He's gorgeous. The best thing that ever happened to me. He's lovely." This elicited affirming nods from the family, with Ozzy adding, "He really is coming into his own now."

Not to be outdone, Jack playfully described his nephew: "He's such a little dude." Kelly, with all the enthusiasm of a first-time mom, responded, "He's going to be such a naughty little boy! It's so intriguing how at just 18 weeks, he does things that are genuinely hilarious."

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly with her dad and mom Ozzy and Sharon

Yet, one of the most heartwarming tidbits Kelly revealed was about the bond Sid shares with Sharon. "He adores his nana," she shared.

"Every morning and every night, like clockwork, he visits Sharon. And it's pure joy, watching him laugh and chuckle in her presence."

Jack's life, apart from being sprinkled with such tender moments with his kids, has its share of adventure. He recently signed up for the challenging reality TV show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

While the prospect of his participation was met with some familial apprehension, Jack recounted his conversation with People. Initially, his family was unsure about the intense nature of the show. However, their primary concern was Jack's well-being. "Their unanimous advice was clear: 'Just be cautious and don't get hurt. After all, you have kids waiting for you at home.'"