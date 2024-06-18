Kathie Lee Gifford shares emotional message close to her heart on bittersweet day

Kathie Lee Gifford is a doting mom and grandmother, and family is everything to the former Today Show anchor.

And on Sunday, the author was feeling all the emotions as she marked a bittersweet day in her family, Father's Day.

Kathie Lee's thoughts were with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who tragically passed away in 2015. The TV star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo featuring Frank and their daughter Cassidy and son Cody, taken when they were young children.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible dads out there, those who carry on their legacy, and to the cherished memories of fathers who are no longer with us."

Frank passed away aged 84 while at home in Connecticut, leaving his family bereft.

Kathie Lee and Frank had been married since 1986 and enjoyed a happy life together. However, it wasn't all plain sailing, as in 1997, the TV personality was tested after finding out that the Pro Football Hall of Famer had cheated on her. She previously stated that her "faith was definitely tested" during this time.

In December 2023, Kathie Lee and her son Cody gave a joint interview to People magazine about Frank's final days. Cody reflected on one of their last nights together, saying: "in the span of one minute or two minutes…he had forgotten everything I had just said."

Kathie Lee is currently thought to be single and is enjoying her life as a grandmother post-retirement.

The star became a grandmother for the first time in 2022, when her son Cody and his wife Erika welcomed their first child, son Frankie. The couple welcomed their second child, Ford, at the end of 2023.

Kathie Lee's daughter Cassidy and her husband Ben welcomed their first child, son Finn, in June 2023. Kathie Lee shares regular updates about her young grandchildren on social media, and is incredibly proud of them.

She has had a busy year so far, and most recently announced the release of her latest book, Herod & Mary.

She posted a photo of the cover of the book on Instagram at the beginning of June, alongside a lengthy caption. She wrote: "Friends, journey back to ancient Jerusalem with Herod & Mary! This first installment in the Ancient Evil, Living Hope series takes you deep into the lives of two pivotal biblical figures.

"King Herod's pursuit of power intertwines with the divine path of Mary of Nazareth, who carries within her the hope of humankind. Feel the tension, the faith, and the triumph in this meticulously researched narrative by me and Bryan M. Litfin, Ph.D. Experience the true King and the unfolding of God's powerful plan like never before. Pre-order your copy with the link in bio today!"