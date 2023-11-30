Kathie Lee Gifford left 'out of words' as she celebrates new bundle of joy in the family – photos

Kathie Lee Gifford has officially become a "bubbe" three times over! The former Today Show star's eldest son with late husband Frank Gifford has welcomed his second child, another son.

Cody Gifford, 33, is already a doting dad to son Frankie with his wife Erika Brown, who he married in 2020.

It has been a year for new bundles of joy for the Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alum, who also became a grandmother to her daughter Cassidy's son Ford with her husband Ben Wierda, who she also married in 2020.

WATCH: Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law announces second pregnancy

Kathie Lee's daughter-in-law Erika took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her family's exciting baby news, sharing a video montage with a bounty of adorable glimpses of her birth journey.

The heartfelt video includes clips of photos of the couple at the hospital ready for their baby's arrival, their son Frankie's excitement, and a sweet first glimpse at their newborn, Ford.

In the caption, the now doting mom-of-two wrote: "Introducing the newest love of our lives, Ford Matthew Gifford."

She added: "Thanking God immensely for another perfect 'gift.' Welcome to the world, sweet sweet son."

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford asks for help in emotional message close to heart - fans send support

MORE: Today show host shares wild pics of Kathie Lee Gifford as she celebrates special day

The comments section under the post was promptly flooded with congratulatory messages from her family and fans alike, first and foremost from her mother-in-law Kathie Lee, who wrote: "I am usually a wordsmith but I am completely out of words. #Grateful to God the creator of every good and perfect gift like these four." Her sister-in-law Cassidy added: "We love you four so much! Welcome to the world little Fordy!!"

© Instagram Kathie Lee is now a grandmother to three boys

Fans of Erika, an actress, couldn't help but note the strong Gifford family genes, and followed suit with: "Congratulations and welcome baby Ford! He looks just like his big brother! They will be best of friends!" and: "He's perfect! Looks so much like his brother! Congratulations to everyone! This early Christmas delivery is extra magical this year!" as well as: "Looks like Santa delivered an early Christmas delivery for you guys! Congratulations on the newest member of your family!"

Prior to little Ford's arrival, Erika had been candid with her Instagram followers about her second pregnancy being tougher than her first.

© Instagram The couple's first son turned 1 in May

When marking her 38 weeks of pregnancy in a November 20 post – her last before her baby announcement – she shared a photo of her husband and their son setting up their Christmas tree.

She then shared: "The most grateful and excited to have made it to this week after a tougher pregnancy this time around and for my guys who are just my everything."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.