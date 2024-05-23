Kathie Lee Gifford shares 'priceless' family update that leaves fans overjoyed

Kathie Lee Gifford loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and is a devoted mom and grandmother.

Her oldest son Cody and his wife Erika are doting parents to two young sons, and Kathie's latest family update featured both of them in the most heartwarming picture.

Their oldest son Frank, 11 months, was seen feeding his baby brother Ford, six months, while resting in their parents' bed.

Frank was full of concentration as he doted on his baby brother, and Kathie was feeling all the emotions as she uploaded and captioned the image.

She wrote alongside it: "These are the moments you cherish forever. True brotherly love. Priceless." Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Priceless! Big brother loves his baby bro," while another wrote: "The way he looks at his big bro is precious." A third added: "Absolutely adorable and what a great blessing they are."

Kathie Lee Gifford shared an adorable update featuring her grandsons Frank and Ford

Kathie is also grandmother to daughter Cassidy and her husband Ben's son Finn, who was born in June 2023.

The former Live with Regis & Kathie Lee star shares her two grown-up children with her late husband, Frank Gifford.

Kathie loves nothing more than being a grandmother

The Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away suddenly at the age of 84 at his home in Connecticut. In December, Kathie and her son Cody gave a joint interview with People magazine about the late sportstar, where they opened up about his final days.

Cody reflected on one of their last nights together, saying: "in the span of one minute or two minutes…he had forgotten everything I had just said."

The Today Show star is a grandmother to three grandsons

Kathie is currently thought to be single and is enjoying her life as a grandmother post-retirement. During a recent interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kathie opened up about her sweet bond with her grandsons and the name they call her.

She told Hoda and Jenna: "Bubble is my name. It's Yiddish."

© Variety Kathie with her children Cassidy and Cody

Her daughter Cassidy - who was also on the show - joked: "She's the only one who can say it, though." "They all call me 'Boobie,'" Kathie laughed "Which is, I guess, fine."

All three of Kathie's grandson's arrivals have been documented on social media. Ford's birth in November was announced in a heartfelt post on Instagram, uploaded by his mom Erika, which even featured a video montage with glimpses of her birth journey, as well as son Frankie's excitement at becoming a big brother. In the caption, the doting mom-of-two wrote: "Introducing the newest love of our lives, Ford Matthew Gifford."

© Photo: Getty Images Kathie with her children and late husband Frank Gifford

She added: "Thanking God immensely for another perfect 'gift.' Welcome to the world, sweet sweet son."

Kathie was one of the first to comment on the sweet post, writing: "I am usually a wordsmith but I am completely out of words. #Grateful to God the creator of every good and perfect gift like these four." Her sister-in-law Cassidy added: "We love you four so much! Welcome to the world little Fordy!!"