Alicia Keys' handsome sons tower over her for rare family outing on momentous night — photos

It was a big night for Alicia Keys on Sunday, and she had her stepson and two sons by her side supporting her.

The "If I Ain't Got You" singer attended the Tony Awards last night at Lincoln Center in New York City, as one of the most nominated attendees — next to Angelina Jolie with The Outsiders — for the semi-autobiographical musical Hell's Kitchen, featuring some of her hit songs.

And before Hell's Kitchen won its two Tonys, for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, the New York native posed on the red carpet for some sweet family photos.

For her big night, Alicia graced the red carpet in a custom Gucci red dress featuring an off-the-shoulder, sweetheart neckline, a thin leather belt, and scattered sequins throughout its train, plus she accessorized with matching elbow-length gloves.

Though her husband Swizz Beatz did not seem to make an appearance, she still had family by her side.

Her parents, Craig Cook and Terria Joseph, were with her, as well as her husband's son with ex-wife Mashonda, Kasseem Dean Jr, 17, who is named after his father, plus her sons Egypt, 13, and Genesis, nine.

© Getty The Dean-Keys family

The boys looked just as dapper as their mom looked glamorous, with her youngest sporting a white tux, Genesis a black tux, and Kasseem rocked a neutral, structured blazer with matching pants paired with a fitted black tank top.

Once inside, Alicia switched up her look into another Gucci ensemble, just in time to treat guests to a performance of her beloved "Empire State of Mind" hit with the one and only Jay-Z.

© Getty Alicia had three of her five kids by her side

Alicia and Swizz, who is also a native New Yorker, and a producer as well as art collector, have been married since 2010, and have a blended family of five kids.

© Instagram The couple have a blended family of seven

In addition to Kasseem, Swizz also shares Prince Nasir, 23, with ex partner Nicole Levy, and Nicole, 16, with Jahna Sebastian.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Egypt Daoud, in October of 2010, almost four months after their private wedding ceremony, followed by Genesis Ali, who was born in December of 2014.