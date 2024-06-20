Kane Brown and wife Katelyn welcome third baby – adorable first photos

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae are on cloud nine after welcoming their third baby.

The country music star, 30, and Katelyn, 32, now have a beautiful baby boy to add to their brood after welcoming daughters Kingsley Rose, four, and Kodi Jane, two.

Taking to Instagram, the happy couple shared the first photos of their newborn taken shortly after his birth on June 18, revealing they have named him Krewe Allen Brown.

One photo shows the proud parents sitting in a hospital bed with their baby boy swaddled in a blanket against his mom's chest. Another sweet snapshot shows Kane lovingly gazing into his son's eyes as he holds him in his arms.

There is also an image of Katelyn holding him in her arms while she peers down at him with a huge smile on her face, and an adorable photo of Krewe's tiny feet.

Kane and Katelyn's newest arrival comes six months after they announced they were expecting another child.

The couple shared Katelyn's pregnancy on Instagram in December, posting a photo of themselves and their two daughters who held up a photo of a sonogram.

They captioned the snap: "Last Christmas of 4. Merry Christmas everyone!!"

In May, Kane shared how his daughters were preparing to welcome their sibling, revealing his eldest became very protective of her mom.

"Kodi can't really explain how she feels because she's two," Kane told ET at the 2024 ACM Awards.

"But Kingsley is, like, so excited. [She] protects Kate at all times when Kodi tries to get rough with her, she's like, 'There's a baby in Mommy's belly, stop.'"

© Instagram Kane already has two daughters with Katelyn

Katelyn's third pregnancy was a surprise to the couple, but baby Krewe will be their last child as Kane had a vasectomy to ensure there will be no more unexpected arrivals.

"Kate got me neutered already," he joked on The Bobby Bones Show after revealing his wife of five years encouraged him to get a vasectomy after they discovered she was pregnant again.

© Getty Images Kane and Katelyn are done having kids

"She was telling me you gotta go get it," he explained. "And every time she would say that or tell somebody, dude my stomach, I just get sick. Man, I can't do it."

He eventually did, however, and the procedure wasn't as bad as he had expected. "It didn't hurt," he continued.

© Instagram Kane and Katelyn's daughters Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane

"For me, it was so weird. I mean they gave me [laughing] gas or whatever. I'm laying on my back and have a nurse and a doctor over me ... they're talking about their day and I'm just laying on this table."

He added: "I'm not out of it at all. I'm just, you know, sky high. They're just having their conversation about their day and all this stuff and you're just on the table spread-eagle. It was wild."