Rumer Willis' baby revelation one year after welcoming daughter Lou

Rumer Willis is loving life as a mom! The 35-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis got real with her fans on Instagram about her future baby plans approximately one year after welcoming daughter Louetta.

When asked what baby names she didn't use, Rumer coyly revealed she was "saving them for the next kid", then answered that the ideal time when she wanted another is "hopefully soon".

Rumer teased about her 'next kid'

While the answer perhaps seemed cryptic, one thing Rumer did make clear was that she wants loads more kids - "5 or 6" even.

She shares Lou with her partner, musician Derek Richard Thomas, who she's been linked to since 2022.

She suggested she'd have another child 'hopefully soon

The actress has made it clear how much she is enjoying motherhood. "Honestly, being a mom is an experience I've dreamed about my whole life," she told People. "And what's been incredible to experience is that Lou has far exceeded any expectations or any idea or dream that I possibly had."

She later added: "Children are wonderful and these magical, little beings and truly getting to witness and be around them as they discover the world, it's incredible."

Rumer shared a photo of Lou as she revealed how many kids she wants

Rumer went on to discuss in her social media Q+A that she sees a lot of Bruce in her daughter: "I see both of us", she said in reference to herself and her partner Derek. "But mostly me. Honestly I see a lot of my dad too."

Bruce photographed with baby Lou

She shared a photo of Lou with her father, with the 69-year-old smiling at his granddaughter. While Bruce has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia which saw him retire from acting in 2023, he is often photographed smiling with his supportive family.

The 35-year-old previously said of her daughter's special relationship with her grandparents: "I think inherently, some of the most magical parts of myself are definitely from them, so I feel like that will be passed down to her," adding: "I love watching them with her."

The mom shared a loving ode to her little one on Instagram, writing that Lou was "truly the most magical being I have ever met. Everyday she surprises me with the depth of love and sweetness she is capable of at such a young age."

She continued: "She wakes me up every morning with a hug and a kiss and holds me tight. She knows how to communicate with such clarity even without many words. She learns so fast, yesterday @scoutlaruewillis taught her to blow kisses and by the end of the day she was doing it all on her own."