Joanna Gaines reveals son Crew's unexpected reaction to parents' fame — and being recognized by fans

It can certainly be tricky to be the child of a famous parent, let alone two, but it sounds like Joanna Gaines' youngest son is embracing being fame adjacent.

The Magnolia founder shares five kids with her husband and work partner Chip Gaines, who she married in 2003; their eldest is Drake, 19, who recently finished his first year of college at Baylor University, followed by Ella Rose, 17, Duke, who just celebrated his 16th birthday, Emmie Kay, 14, and Crew, five.

And while the former HGTV stars largely keep their kids out of the public eye, that hasn't stopped fans from recognizing them while they're out and about.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as host Kelly Clarkson asked the two whether they thought their youngest was aware of what his parents really do for work, Chip said: "I don't think so, no."

Still, that hasn't precluded him from fan encounters, and the dad-of-five further shared that there have been times when the family has been out, and little Crew has asked: "Why does everyone know me?"

However it appears he hasn't minded much, and Chip joked that Crew will "brag" that fans don't know Chip and Joanna, they know him.

They also shared a recent video of Crew walking with his parents from what appears to be their recent trip to New York City; in it, Chip asks his son what he thinks they do for work, to which he simply replied: "You cook."

Joanna did note that among her favorite activities is cooking for her kids, which has especially left an impact on Crew, who she said is "always the best," and tells her: "Mom, your food is so beautiful."

Cooking has been something Joanna has been enjoying even more as of late now that her son Drake, the first of her kids to go off to college, is back home for the summer.

"He is going into his second year, he's home for the summer," she also shared during the show, before admitting: "I mean, I lost it last year."

She then joked: "This year, even for the summer, I'm trying to play it cool like, 'You gonna be home tonight or...?' Just you know, so he doesn't think I'm like, obsessed."

"He's home for the summer and my favorite thing to do is cook for these kiddos," she went on, and as she looked back on Drake's departure, and noted that she's not "really an emotional person," Chip quipped: "When you got emotional, I didn't know what to do with it."