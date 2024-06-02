Joanna Gaines shares loved-up before-and-after photos with Chip Gaines in 21st anniversary tribute

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines have countless great photos to show from their more than two decades together, and fans can't help but gush over their latest.

The former HGTV stars tied the knot this weekend 21 years ago, but they looked as if no time had passed as they shared adorable then-and-now photos to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

Since their 2003 wedding, not only have they launched their home renovation empire, but more importantly, they have welcomed five kids together, Drake, 19, Ella Rose, 17, Emmie Kay, 14, and Crew, five.

Joanna Gaines' son Duke celebrates 16th birthday

In honor of their special day, Joanna took to Instagram to share a special tribute, starting off with a photo of the two standing in a cobblestone New York City street from their recent trip together, followed by a photo of them 21 years ago posing at a park, also in the city.

"Twenty One Years," Joanna then declared in her caption, endearingly adding: "You've always had a way of taking a thought or a quiet dream I've tucked away, and helped me step into it and make it a reality."

She further reflected: "What a journey, a wild and crazy (yet somehow peaceful) ride. So grateful to God for this life we get to share together."

Joanna first shared a photo from their recent trip to NYC

Though the Magnolia Network founder typically has the comments section under her posts disabled, it wasn't the case this time around, and fans were quick to marvel at the impressive before and after moment.

"Um, excuse me, but how do you not age??? Happy Anniversary!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy Anniversary to you both! We all love what a fantastic brand you have built together!" and: "Power couple… .a team of perfection. Happy Anniversary to you. May God bless you with so many more journeys," as well as: "Congratulations! You guys have the same twinkle in your eyes. Cheers to many more!!"

The home renovation guru then shared a throwback photo from 2003

When Joanna and Chip marked their milestone 20th wedding anniversary last year, it was also the 20th anniversary of them starting their home renovation business together in their home of Waco, Texas.

To commemorate the special moment at the time, both of them took to Instagram to share a video montage looking back at their journey, and Chip reflected on how far they have come.

Joanna and Chip earlier this year

"2003 was a year like no other. Newly married and ready to take on the world, Jo had set her sights on a little shop on Bosque Boulevard in Waco. We didn't have much figured out in the way of numbers and finances, but we believed in each other, and we believed in a dream to build something that would matter – something that would be meaningful, not only to us, but to our family and our community," he wrote in a blog post on their website.

"Since then, we've been on a ride we never could have predicted in a million years," he added, looking back how in that time, not only did they grow their business — "That's hard for me to believe" — but they went from a couple to a family of seven.